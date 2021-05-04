iOS 14.5 issue: Apple has patched App Tracking Transparency, a security bug.Here’s how to update





iOS 14.5 seems to have at least one bug that Apple needs to fix.

iOS 14.5 was released last week with new features that allow you to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop tracking by the app, and choose from four different Siri voices (iOS14). And here’s how to download iOS 14 now). On Monday, Apple released versions iOS 14.5.1 and iPad OS 14.5.1. These fix two operating system security issues: the new app tracking feature issue and WebKit.

This issue includes one of the most promising (and controversial) features in iOS 14.5, App Tracking Transparency, a feature that turns off ad tracking within the app your users use. (The setting method is as follows). Your app will not be able to use data in your targeted ads without giving your app explicit permission.

According to Apple’s release notes, some users[設定でアプリに追跡を要求することを許可する]I had a problem when I disabled, but after re-enabling it, the app didn’t prompt me. The release’s security note also states that this update also patches two WebKit security issues.

However, this update does not appear to fix another App Tracking Transparency bug reported by the user. To turn off app tracking, you usually[設定]Go to, select an app, then tap[アプリに追跡のリクエストを許可する]Turn off. This toggle should be enabled by default in iOS 14.5, but according to 9To5Mac, multiple people reported on social media that this option was disabled and there was no way to change it.

Some people reported that signing out and signing out to iCloud again resolved the issue. AReddit users reported that Apple confirmed that it was a known issue and that the company was working on it. CNET has asked Apple for comment, but will update it if they get back in touch.

These issues are not a big surprise. Most new updates have some bugs that will be resolved first. Therefore, some people choose to wait a few days to download. Moreover, not all apps are yet optimized for newer versions.

To update to iOS 14.5.1[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. iOS 14.5.1 is displayed.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Tap.

If you’re not happy with iOS 14.5, you can roll back to iOS 14.4, but it’s neither easy nor safe. Otherwise, you’ll see all the new features in iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5.

Currently playing: Watch this: What’s new in iOS 14.5

5:18

