Google Docs and slides improve integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

These three Cathie Wood strains are set to split higher than 40% (or higher)

Today’s markets are a mix of profit and volatility, which can be difficult for investors to understand. In such cases, it makes sense to consult an expert. Cathie Wood is one such expert, an investor whose stock selection consistently outperforms the entire market. Wood, a market leader who is a disciple of renowned economist Arthur Laffer, has built her reputation based on her clear view of the market. Her company is Ark Invest, whose innovation ETF has over $ 52 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest institutional investors in the field. And even better, the Woods stock selection was repaid during the Corona year. The overall return of ETFs in 2020 was a staggering 170%. With such a return, that clear Cathie Wood knows what she’s talking about when she chooses a stock. So, by the percentage of weight in the portfolio, I was looking at all three of her stock choices from the top 10 holdings of her company. According to some street analysts, using the TipRanks platform, each could increase by at least 40% next year. Get the lowdown. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) The first stock on our list, Teladoc, is one of the early hires in the telemedicine sector, making telemedicine available for non-urgent issues. Patients can use Teladoc to discuss otolaryngology problems, laboratory referrals, basic diagnosis and medical advice, and prescription replacement of non-toxic substances. Teladoc claims as a service that provides remote care by a primary care physician. Despite the obvious benefits of Teladocs services and steadily increasing revenue during the pandemic year, the company’s stock has fallen below the wider market in the last 12 months. Looking at the latest quarterly report for 1Q21 sheds some light. The company reported $ 453.6 million on the top line, a staggering 150% year-over-year increase. But revenue told another story. First-quarter net losses were $ 199.6 million, far more serious than the $ 29.6 million losses in the year-ago quarter. The loss per share was $ 1.31 and was only 40 cents a year ago. The loss weighed heavily on investors, but the company’s guidance was even more worrisome. Management predicts that the number of paying members in 2021 will be flat year-on-year. After the announcement of financial results, the stock price fell by 10%. However, Cathie Wood took advantage of the fall in prices to increase its holdings in TDOC and began buying shares. Her company bought over 716K shares, worth more than $ 122 million at the time of purchase. Teladoc owns Arcs # 2 and accounts for more than 6% of the fund portfolio. BTIG analyst David Larsen has pointed out investor concerns, but believes the company’s long-term outlook remains bright. According to Larsen, a problem that could put pressure on stock prices is that the 2021 52-54M (+ 2% y / y) membership guidance has not changed. Despite this headwind, we still like companies and stocks. Management emphasized that the membership pipeline is now up more than 50% year-on-year, higher than what was reported in 4Q: 20, and many of these deals are underway. did. TDOC has also won a large BCBS program in the northeast with a “holistic” model. This is a competitive takeaway. Management’s comments on the membership pipeline are highly calculated, and membership growth in 2022 is expected to be much better than growth in 2021. In line with his comments, Larsen rates TDOC as a buy, and his $ 300 price target means an 83% increase over the next year. (Click here to see Larsens achievements.) Overall, Teladoc gets a medium purchase from analyst consensus. This is a rating from 23 reviews, including 14 purchases and 9 holds. The stock price is $ 163.21, the average price target is $ 243.68, and the annual rate of increase is strong at 49%. (See TipRanks’ Teladocs Stock Analysis.) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Next, we don’t need to introduce you to Zoom. The technology-based video carrier wasn’t noticeable in 2019, but Zoom matured in the 2020 corona crisis. The company’s usage and user base has expanded significantly, with its share price peaking in November 2020 at prices well in excess of $ 500 per share. ZM stocks have risen 121% in a year, although they have declined since then and have continued to decline. A fall in Zoom’s stock price may most often be seen as a temporary volatility of otherwise healthy stocks. Zoom was released in April 2019 and has been reporting continuous quarterly revenue and revenue growth since the growth accelerated from last year. For the last reported fourth quarter of 2021, Zoom reported top-line $ 882.5 million, an increase of 13.5% quarter-on-quarter and a whopping 368% year-on-year. EPS for the previous quarter was 87 cents. This is compared to the previous year’s revenue per share was only 5 cents. Zoom reported free cash flow of $ 377.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2009, compared to $ 26.6 million a year ago. In customer indicators, Zoom reported similarly strong growth. With more than 467,000 customers with more than 10 employees, it has grown about 470% year-on-year and paid more than $ 100,000 over the past 12 months, up 156% year-on-year. There was a customer. For Cathie Wood, we believe Zoom will continue to grow and will take away much of the infrastructure of older telcos. Two of the Woods Ark funds own shares in Zoom, with a total of over 2.4 million shares, and Zoom accounts for approximately 3.40% of the Arcs portfolio. Daniel Bartus, a five-star analyst at Merrill Lynch, also likes the ZM stock and writes about the company’s model. In our view, Zooms’ excellent video experience has solidified its position as a post-COVID conferencing platform. We believe that 2021 will be another good year for Zoom as the pandemic prolongs and companies adopt a more flexible workforce. After the pandemic, Zoom remains in a good position as a new communication standard, and we believe that the upsell of additional features across the Zoom Phone, Rooms, and 467k customer bases offsets the risk of churn between small customers. Bartus has given the stock a Buy rating and the $ 480 price target suggests a potential rise of 52% next year. (Click here to see Bartuss achievements.) Zoom’s view of Wall Street is a bit daunting. The analyst’s consensus here is a review-based hold that includes buying 6, holding 10, and selling 2. Meanwhile, the average stock price target of $ 444.40 means a 41% increase over the year. (See Zooms Equity Analysis on TipRanks.) Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) The final list of Woods picks, Shopify, is a Canadian-based e-commerce giant that doesn’t need to be introduced. Shopify has been around for 15 years and was an early leader in providing e-commerce platforms to third parties. Company services include payment processing, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement. Shopify generated $ 2.93 billion in revenue last year and has seen significant revenue growth in each of the last four quarters. Stock prices have found more slogans in 2021, but have risen 77% in the last 12 months, 47% ahead of the S & P 500’s one-year growth rate. Since 2021, Shopify reports that first-quarter sales increased 110% year-on-year, with the top line reaching $ 988.7 million. Earnings per share of $ 9.94 in the first quarter was swelled by unrealized gains from equity investments, making it difficult to compare, but cash holdings at the end of March were $ 7.87 billion, compared to $ 6.39 billion at the end of December. it was done. .. The steady increase in revenue and cash holdings is underpinned by an expanding user base. The Shopifys mobile app Shop currently has over 107 million registered users, 24 million of whom are monthly active users. And the company has excellent word-of-mouth advertising. 45,800 partners have introduced the service to other merchants in the last 12 months. This is a 73% increase over the previous year. Looking at all of this, Cathie Wood suspects the beginning of the next Amazon. She mentions the company’s position in the market and its growth prospects, and says Shopify doesn’t care who wins. It will involve many, if not most, of all sites that are trying to strengthen their commerce. Her Ark Fund has swallowed over 690,000 SHOP shares, currently valued at over $ 754 million. Colin Sebastian, a 5-star analyst at Baird, agrees that it’s a stock that Shopify buys. He believes that higher spending levels are to support huge e-commerce market opportunities, maintain high levels of innovation in platform services, and maintain high levels of scalability. Therefore, you will be the purchaser of pullback stock related to margin commentary. We believe Shopify will continue to be a major beneficiary of the transition to multi-channel e-commerce as businesses leverage and integrate the touchpoints of a wide range of consumers. Promote traditional offline, online, in-store, mobile, kiosk, call center and more sales. Sebastian’s price target here of $ 1,550 suggests a 42% increase over the next 12 months. His rating is outperform (that is, purchase). (Click here to see Sebastian’s track record.) Well-known tech companies tend to get a lot of attention, and Shopify has received over 30 analyst reviews in recent weeks. These are categorized into 16 purchases, 13 holds, and 1 sale, with analyst consensus on moderate purchases. The share price is $ 1,092.01 and the average price target is $ 1,482.21, indicating that there is room for a 36% profit this year. (See TipRanks Shopifys Stock Analysis.) To find good ideas for stocks that trade with attractive valuations, TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy is a newly launched tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. Please visit. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

