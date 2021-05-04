Dr. Jha on Vaccination and Herd Immunity for Teens





Offering – The FDA will soon approve the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. This is a development in which pandemic expert Dr. Ashishger enthusiastically greeted Tuesday on the expected impact on the general population and the full outlook. High school resumed in the fall.

“It really helps,” Jha said. “It’s big.”

When adolescents of that age group began firing, Jha said: Currently, there are about 44% of Americans who have taken at least one shot. These 12 to 15 years old represent about 4 to 5% of the population, or about 16 million people. Let’s say half of them will be vaccinated next month or so. It will cause another suppressive effect in lowering the national infection rate. “

During the taping of episode 28 of the “COVID: What Comes Next” podcast on Tuesday, Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said: hit. “

Coming at the end of summer, Jha said. “All high school students who want a vaccine will be vaccinated. High school teachers and high school staff already want to be vaccinated. High school is 100% full-time open as usual The medical and public health reasons for not being able to do so are no longer explained and will not be this fall. “

Is herd immunity achievable?

On another topic, Jha took a subtle view in a recent New York Times report citing an expert who argued that herd immunity was unlikely to be reached in the United States.

“I think it’s almost right, but maybe I’m a little more optimistic,” Jha said. “This is not about the level of immunity in the United States. It’s about the level of immunity in your state or city …. It’s really about what’s happening in your community.”

He added: “And I’m actually more optimistic than the Times article about getting 80% immunity. As I remember, many unvaccinated people are infected. Therefore, their immunity. You need to count your strength. “

In a recent study by the journal Nature, 73,000 Americans who were infected with COVID-19 but were not ill enough to be hospitalized showed a 60% higher mortality rate than non-infected individuals, Jha said. ..

“I’ve said for a long time that you shouldn’t be indifferent to this virus.” Hey, if it doesn’t kill you, it makes you stronger. ” Should not be done. In fact, that’s not the case at all. We know that there are long-term complications. We know that many people have long-term symptoms. “

Cancellation of emergency use authorization

Jha also talked about the prospect of the federal government removing the emergency use authorization label from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the coming weeks. As those who refuse vaccination claim, it is no longer “” and vaccines can be more attractive to those who hesitate to inject.

“I think we’ll see both Moderna and Pfizer getting so-called full licenses sometime this summer,” Jha said. “It may be as early as next month, but it’s certainly until the end of summer. In my opinion, the evidence here is so rigorous that it far exceeds the full license criteria. I already know.

“And if it helps some people feel better, it’s great. But what I’m telling people is,” Don’t worry about the designation. Underlying evidence and data Take a look. There is so much safety data about so many people. “”

Asymptomatic spread before onset

During the taping of a podcast exclusively available from The Providence Journal and USA TODAY NETWORK, Jha answered an audience question from a woman in Raleigh, North Carolina. I know I have no symptoms, but how can I know that I am no longer contagious? Unless you are regularly tested, you do not know that you may be infected with another person. Is it asymptotic for days or weeks or more? “

Jha’s answer: “We know that many spreads occur when people are asymptomatic, but most of it is for people who are really presymptomatic. So what am I? Let me explain what it means. Let’s say you’re infected today. This is unlikely to be vaccinated, but let’s say you’re not vaccinated and you’re infected today.

“In about three or four days, I could be contagious, but I could be asymptomatic. For a few days I was walking around and I was perfectly fine as usual – but , I may be spreading the virus, which is why the virus spreads so efficiently to asymptomatological people. “

This weekly podcast is hosted by The Providence Journal Health Reporter G. Wayne Miller. For more information on the issues raised in this episode 28, download the podcast from https://bit.ly/3vHLm3O. To address your question to Dr. Jha, send an email to [email protected] and write “Question for Ashish Jha”. In the subject field.

