Go back to Facebook and play cards? Why so many people ride this ruling: QuickTake





Facebook Inc.’s independent supervisory board will announce on Wednesday whether former President Donald Trump will be able to rejoin the world’s largest social network. The decision is because social media platforms have been accused of supporting liberal views and punishing conservatives, while being pressured to crack down on false or incendiary content on the site. Will be done in.

1. What has been announced?

Facebook’s Supervisory Board, a panel of lawyers, scholars and journalists from around the world established last year to consider controversial policy decisions, has given Trump access to Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram accounts. Decide if it should be. The ruling is binding. It may also make non-binding recommendations to Trump and other former political leaders on how the company should deal with them in the future.

2. When is the decision?

It will be posted on the Board’s website after 9 am New York time on Wednesday.

3. Why was Trump banned?

The ban dates back to January 6 when a violent crowd of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in an attempt to stop counting Electoral College votes against President Joe Biden. Facebook said it has deleted Trump’s video talking about the protest and subsequent posts about election results because it “contributes, not reduces the risk of ongoing violence.” The ban was extended indefinitely the next day. This means that Trump’s page has been frozen for over three months and was unable to share content with 35 million followers. The company described suspension as as much protection as punishment. “We believe the risk of keeping our services available to the President during this period is enormous,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on January 7. ..

4. Why is the ban being reconsidered?

On January 21, the day after Biden’s inauguration, Facebook sent the case to the board, asking him to decide whether to maintain Trump’s indefinite ban. The Board states that it also received an appeal or “user statement” on behalf of Trump, along with 9,000 other comments during the public comments period.

5. Who is on the supervisory board?

The first 20 members of the Board, released in mid-2020, include a range of scholars, including Michael McConnell, a professor and director of the Stanford Law School’s Constitutional Center. John Samples, Vice President of Libertarian Cato Institute. Human rights activists such as Kenya’s Human Rights Watch Global Alliance and Partnership Director Maina Kiai. Helle Thorning Schmidt, former Prime Minister of Denmark. Yemeni journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman.

Read more: Facebook’s Supreme Court assesses Trump’s social media fate

6. How do they decide?

Under board procedures, the five members are tasked with discussing and making decisions in specific cases. (The five Trump cases assigned have not been revealed.) Their decision is presented entirely for debate and recommended changes in language. A majority vote is required to confirm the decision. Not all board members need to vote, but the majority of the voting members must uphold the panel’s decision for the final decision. In the case of Trump, 19 directors are eligible to vote.

7. What can we learn from past cases?

The board reviewed and issued eight decisions. Six times, it overturned Facebook’s first decision to remove content, including a post about a Covid-19 cure that was considered a threat to user safety. That track record was seen as a sign to some of the outside world that the oversight committee would revive Trump.

8. How important is Facebook to Trump?

He was much more well known in his Twitter feed, which began long before he became president, and was a reliable way to express his thoughts on the news, praise his supporters, and insult his rivals. As president, he maintained that practice, used the platform to dismiss staff, and announced policy decisions. It’s unclear if he can create the same topic via Facebook. Facebook, unlike Twitter, does not deliver posts in chronological order. Rather, Facebook’s algorithms display user posts based on user likes, dislikes, past usages, friends, and even complex, secret, and ever-changing formulas of locations. In 2018, the company decided to emphasize posts from friends and Facebook groups and downplay news and posts from brands and businesses. Trump supporters continue to work on Facebook, with hundreds of groups dedicated to highlighting his ideas. But interacting with them is more complicated than a simple post through Trump’s own page.

9. What is Trump’s status on Twitter?

Twitter said it had permanently banned Mr. Trump after the January 6 riot “because of the risk of further incitement to violence.” CEO Jack Dorsey has supported the move by calling it the “right decision”, despite opposition to what conservatives regarded as liberal prejudice. Officials from other companies said the ban would not be revoked if Trump took office again. Trump had more than 88 million followers on Twitter. Snapchat Inc, another company that suspended Trump following the Capitol riots. Also confirmed that the ban on playing cards was permanent.

10. What does Facebook’s decision mean for future campaigns and elections?

This is a multi-million dollar question. As a candidate, Trump used Facebook as a funding Jaguar note, raising hundreds of millions of dollars through the sale of small donations. It also served as an effective tool for rallying his supporters. He could use that foundation of support to raise money for himself and other candidates and encourage his supporters to support the candidate he has chosen. As the 2022 parliamentary and state-wide races begin to form, Trump favors candidates who are loyal to him and challenges those who are not. Beyond the money, returning to Facebook, Trump will get a megaphone to do what he is best at. For now, he is limited to issuing press releases and interviewing friendly conservative media that do not offer the same reach.

11. Will he be treated specially as a political leader if he returns?

A Facebook spokesman has confirmed that Trump is subject to Facebook’s community standards, but it’s unclear if violating the rules will result in the same level of punishment as other users. Prior to the ban, Trump was nominated as a political leader, so his posts were less closely monitored than most users. That is, his offending posts were usually not deleted. If he returns, but is considered a regular user (as most civilians do), Facebook imposes strict restrictions on posts that consider him abusive, misleading, or offensive. His post may be deleted. After multiple “strikes” against the user, the user may eventually be banned for a period of time, but the criteria are subjective and the strike designation has not been published.

12. Will he be confirmed in fact?

Yes, like all other Facebook users. According to Facebook’s Help Center page, Facebook does not fact-check posts from incumbent leaders, but “former public office candidates or former civil servants will continue to be subject to third-party fact-checking programs.” That is. This means that Trump posts may be reviewed and labeled by some of Facebook’s fact-checking partners.

13. Will this stimulate new momentum in technology policy regulation?

Expect a surge in response from Capitol Hill lawmakers. Regardless of whether Trump is allowed to return to Facebook, Republicans will certainly bring up their long-standing complaint that social media platforms censor conservative speeches. Democrats may raise concerns about hate speech and violence on the platform, especially if Trump is allowed to return. New pushes may be made to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides broad liability protection for third-party content on social media platforms. Many bills have already been submitted calling for technicians to be held accountable for online content. The ruling may also urge lawmakers to introduce legislation that binds tech companies responsible for the online disinformation of false or disinformation.

— With the support of Bill Allison, Ryan Teague Beckwith, Rebecca Khan, and Naomi Knicks

