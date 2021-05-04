Adobe deepens integration between Creative Cloud and Google Workspace





For over a decade, Google has built products that help change the way people work. And last fall, they launched Google Workspace, which includes all the productivity apps you know and love, rethinking a new, integrated user experience that helps keep your team connected and productive. If you and your colleagues are among the 2.6 billion people using Google Workspace, put Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs / Sheets / Slides, Meet, etc. all in one place to increase your productivity. You know what to do.

That’s why we can announce that we are deepening the integration between Creative Cloud and Google Workspace. Creative Cloud Libraries are now integrated with Google Docs and slides, based on a general integration with Gmail last year.

The new release of the Creative Cloud add-on for Google Workspace brings the power of the Creative Cloud library to Google Docs and slides. This integration gives you access to elements such as brand colors, character styles, and graphics for direct use in Google Docs and slides. You can use this element to share ideas, receive feedback, and collaborate.

This integration makes workflows for teams of all sizes even smoother, allowing creative and business stakeholders to work together in documents and slides to import and link assets directly from Creative Cloud Libraries. All of this makes it easier to maintain a single source of truth, such as brand and marketing documents, guides, and presentations. In addition, the integration makes it easy to collect feedback from stakeholders outside the creative world.

With the tools you use, having approved brand assets in Creative Cloud Libraries makes sharing easier than ever.

Easy access to libraries of Adobe apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and XD makes it easy to collaborate with other designers. And when business stakeholders have access to Creative Cloud with tools like Google Docs and slides, they can maintain creative control and provide a consistent and cohesive brand experience at every step of the customer journey. It’s easier than ever.

If you’re using Gmail, documents, and slides, the new add-ons make design collaboration, efficient work, and stakeholder management easier than ever. Are you ready to take your creative collaboration to the next level? Click here to get Adobe Creative Cloud for Google Workspace now.

Note Workspace administrators can use the steps here to enable this add-on for the entire team.

Topics: Creativity, Future of Work, News, High Tech, Creative Cloud,

Products: Creative Cloud, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, XD,

