Explainer: Will Donald Trump return to Facebook?





Former President Donald Trump will see if he can return to Facebook on Wednesday when the quasi-independent supervisory board of social networks will announce a ruling in a high-profile case.

A decision that arouses a strong feeling no matter which way you go. If the board decides in favor of Trump, Facebook has seven days to recover his account. If you support Facebook’s decision, Trump will remain suspended indefinitely. That is, hell remains banned from the platform as long as Facebook deems it appropriate.

Here’s how the process works and what can happen after Wednesday’s announcement:

Why was Trump interrupted?

Trump’s Facebook account was suspended after inciting violence that led to the deadly Parliamentary riots on January 6. After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram silenced his account on January 7, at least until the end of his presidency on January 20. Said it was stopped.

In a short video posted on his social media account, Trump urged his supporters to go home, repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election.

What is a supervisory committee? And how do you make a decision?

Facebook has created a watch panel to manage nasty content on the platform. Its creation was in response to widespread criticism that the company was unable to respond quickly and effectively to false information, hate speech, and malicious influence campaigns. Facebook states that it should not be the last word of such a monumental question about content moderation and speech.

The board has 20 members and will eventually have 40 members. This includes the former Prime Minister of Denmark, the former Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists.

The first four directors were directly elected by Facebook. The four then worked with Facebook to select additional members. Facebook pays each director through an independent trust.

Critics question that board independence is only part of Facebook’s public relations campaign, aimed at drawing attention from the deeper problems of hatred and misinformation that are still thriving on the platform. It has been.

It’s like a quasi-Supreme Court, and the board’s decisions on the case are binding. You can also make additional non-binding suggestions, but Facebook has shown that it is ready to take them into account so far.

What was the previous case?

Facebook regularly deletes thousands of posts and accounts, of which about 150,000 have appealed to the Supervisory Board since its inception in October. The board states that it prioritizes reviews of cases that may affect many users around the world. The decisions so far have focused more on freedom of expression than on content restrictions.

In the first series of decisions released in January, the board ordered Facebook to restore user posts that the company said it broke standards for adult nudity, malicious expression, or dangerous individuals. I did.

Did Trump get any special treatment from Facebook?

Until the January riots, Trump was primarily treated with children’s gloves by Facebook and other social media platforms. This is despite the reason why he disseminated false information, promulgated hatred, and ultimately banned him from inciting violence. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits this.

“Trump remained on Facebook because the public believes that even controversial speeches have the widest possible access to political speeches,” Trump said.

Part of this was the extra room Facebook gave politicians and world leaders. But as the January event showed, politicians, including the President of the United States, also have their limits.

Could Trump be banned again if he returns?

Okay. The Supervisory Board has only decided on Trump’s indefinite suspension in January. If he is allowed to return to Facebook, he will be subject to the same rules as other users. And since he is no longer president, he cannot be assigned the previously granted exemption.

How did other tech companies handle playing cards?

Twitter has never banned him, but there have been no appeals. On YouTube, Trump’s channel is still up, but posting new videos is prohibited. Unlike Facebook and Twitter, YouTube does not exempt politicians or world leaders. CEO Susan Wojcski said in March that he had adopted three strike policies that apply to all users.

According to Wojcski, YouTube will unsuspend the Donald Trump channel if it determines that the risk of violence has diminished. This hasn’t happened yet.

Twitch and Snapchat have also disabled Trump’s account, Shopify has removed the online store affiliated with the president, and Reddit has removed Trump’s subgroup.

What does this mean for other politicians?

Some human rights activists and other critics have accused Facebook and other social media companies of banning Trump but not banning dictatorial world leaders from the platform. The company has restricted the accounts of other world leaders in the past, but Trump is the most famous politician to be suspended as long as he is.

Politicians, activists, and advocates of free speech are closely watching Trump’s case as it could affect how other politicians will be treated by social networks in the future. The oversight committee can make other recommendations to Facebook on how to treat political speeches and world leaders, for example, if they need to keep more room than regular users.

Elizabeth Renieris, founder of the Institute of Technical Ethics at the University of Notre Dame, said the board’s decision was far less important than the rationale behind it. Trump will not be the first, but the last prominent public figure to abuse a powerful platform for problematic, often dangerous purposes, including incitement to violence.

The story has been amended to say that Facebook will have seven days to recover Trump’s account instead of thirty if the board decides in favor of the former president.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos