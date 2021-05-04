Congressmen praise the TMF collection change. Tech groups crave a closer role – MeriTalk





Technology leaders from Congress and industry groups involved in federal IT said the Byden administration today eased the payback requirements of the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) and swiftly invested $ 1 billion in new funding for government agencies. We praised strengthening and upgrading cyber defenses. Important system.

Changes to traditional TMF redemption rules mean that some projects are likely to require no repayment at all, removing a major hurdle for government agencies to apply for project funding. Also, cybersecurity, high-priority system modernization, public digital systems, and intergovernmental service project prioritization are projects that almost any federal agency can choose to use in combination. Means you have.

The TMF Board is asking institutions to submit suggestions on how to use the funds until June 2.

The relaxation of the repayment rules announced today was exactly what the House and Senate lawmakers sought in a recent letter to the government. Senator Mark Warner (Democratic Party), Gary Peters (Democratic Party), and Chris Van Hollen (Democratic Party) led the indictment from the Senate. Pressure from the House side is Carolyn Maloney (Democratic), Gerry Connolly (Democratic), Katie Porter (Democratic), Jamie Raskin (Democratic), and Eleanor Holmes Norton (Democratic). C.

“Smart IT investment is an integral part of the federal mission and has been the driving force behind efforts to secure $ 1 billion for TMF in the U.S. rescue program,” Connolly said in a statement to Meritalk. Stated. After the American Rescue Plan was enacted, I sent a letter to the OMB and GSA asking the Biden administration to develop a strategy on how to prioritize and allocate these funds.

The administration immediately briefly explained to me and took advantage of the opportunity to engage [Government Operations] A subcommittee on their plans, we look forward to continuing to work with them so that TMFs are properly reimbursed and agile IT modernization becomes the standard for the entire government. ” Stated.

According to Senator Warner, our federal IT system has long been postponed due to a significant upgrade that has proven to be true for years, but this reality is a COVID-19 pandemic. Is further emphasized by. Outdated IT systems have played a role, with too many examples of individuals not having access to qualified timely or accurate perks through various pandemic relief packages.

Senators are working on feedback related to the TMF’s funding by the government and taking steps to enable government agencies to address security and service delivery issues quickly and effectively. I’m glad to be there. I encourage governments to be as positive as possible in working with government agencies to identify and address their needs and to work with them as they continue these efforts. I am looking forward to it.

The industry demands close cooperation and a smooth process

Today’s move by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the General Services Administration (GSA) has also won praise from the Technology Sector Group. However, these groups also accelerated the progress of modernization by proposing process improvements and closer involvement.

The new guidance is a step in the right direction … but a very short and very tentative step, said Matthew T. Cornelius, executive director of the Digital Innovation Alliance.

He said it would not be optimal for the OMB and GSA to still rely on agencies that are already overworked and support SolarWinds and submit their own project proposals during a budget passback. With 15 months of COVID and months of SolarWinds support, the OMB and GSA have more ideas about where the best projects for a single or multiple agencies are, and the team goes out there to work with the agencies. Must be ready to cooperate. Surface and submit the appropriate type of project that the TMF Board wants to fund.

That said, it’s great that there is repayment flexibility and some areas of prioritization, Cornelius continued. This can help generate additional interest in TMF that has not existed for the past year and a half. But he wondered about the quality and consistency of the project. Increasing submissions is not always a good idea without a strong team of technicians and security experts to scrutinize these projects and help agencies turn them into early project proposals. This is just a stumbling block to the TMF Board’s precious time.

Cornelius will also openly publicize as much time as possible with government agencies and industry to market the benefits of TMF to stakeholders such as Federal CIO Clare Martorana, GSA Deputy Administrator Katy Kale, and TMF Board. Called to be involved in. Updated the level of the submission process to help TMF better discover and support the best IT projects that TMF can fund for all entities (including ADI) who want the program to be surprisingly successful. To do.

Gordon Bitco, Senior Vice President of the Public Sector of the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), said through the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) that the government’s IT modernization and key cybersecurity goals will be achieved. We welcome a step-by-step and flexible repayment approach. ..

He also emphasizes the importance of working closely with the private sector and has the industry’s expertise in the innovative technologies needed to ensure that TMF-funded projects are truly transformative. Said that.

To that end, it is important for the TMF Board to prioritize cooperation with the technical department and the CIO community in project evaluation, Bitko said. We look forward to working with the TMF Board to leverage the most innovative commercial solutions to meet our shared IT modernization and security goals.

ITI officials also urged the TMF Board to prioritize projects that improve the government’s ability to provide digital services to its citizens, given the dramatic transition to online services during the pandemic. ..

It is also advisable to focus[es] According to Bitko, it’s about shared services that prioritize the highest levels of cybersecurity across the government while reducing the administrative burden and lead times associated with security certification. To effectively implement this approach, government agencies need to have clear prior expectations about what level of repayment is required so that they can be incorporated into future budgetary demands.

