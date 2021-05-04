Would you like to revive Trump? Facebook Oversight Board Set to Decide Indefinite BanExBulletin





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in the Senate panel in April 2018. On Wednesday, Facebook’s independent supervisory board will decide whether the company will ban former President Donald Trump indefinitely.Chip Somode Villa / Getty Images Hide Captions

Switch captions ChipSomodevilla / Getty Images

Chip Somode Villa / Getty Images

Facebook’s independent supervisory board will announce the biggest decision ever on Wednesday. It’s either upholding or revoking Facebook’s indefinite ban on former President Donald Trump.

The company’s decision to ban Trump from both Facebook and Instagram came after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. But it was triggered by months spent on social media to amplify disinformation and cast suspicion of losing the presidential election in violation of Facebook rules.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the time, “I believe the risk of allowing the president to continue to use our services during this period is enormous.”

“We believe we have made the right decision, and I think it was completely justified by the unprecedented situation of the day,” Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications at the company, later told NPR. ..

Still, both Zuckerberg and Craig have expressed concern about companies that have tremendous power over online speech, especially as to whether elected leaders can reach billions of users on social networks. doing. ..

Facebook set up a supervisory board a year ago to make the final call on the most difficult decisions social networks make about what users can post. Each case is determined by five members of the 20 Board of Directors. They take into account Facebook rules and international human rights principles and seek the views of outside experts and the general public.

In the Trump case, the board received more than 9,000 public comments. The final decision must be approved by a majority of the board as a whole, and Facebook agrees to follow that decision.

The Trump case is the biggest test of board legitimacy to date. Is it considered independent of the company that created and funded it, or is it considered a cover to hold Facebook accountable?

This decision is also expected to set a precedent for how Facebook treats accounts of other world leaders and politicians. And it could be a model for other technology platforms addressing the issue of free speech management.

“We know that they care a lot about international human rights law, and about freedom of expression,” said Kate Chronic, an assistant professor at St. John’s University and a member of the Supervisory Board. I will. “But if there’s a special situation they’re dealing with in the Trump case, I don’t know how that will affect it.”

Klonick is an Internet law expert and author of a recent New Yorker article on the creation of the Facebook Oversight Board. In an interview aired on Tuesday in the Morning Edition of NPR, she would consider whether the board would simply vote for or against Trump to revive him, or consider returning him to the site with some restrictions. He said it was difficult to know. But in any case, Chronic says, “We set the tone here about how much power they have and what they are going to do.”

Interview highlights

An independent supervisory board, which was created through this $ 130 million investment from Facebook. Who is on the board? How important is the board’s decision?

The board currently consists of 20 people. They are broad experts in freedom of expression and international human rights.And they are everyone from [the] Former Danish Prime Minister, former Editor-in-Chief of Guardian, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and former Circuit Court Judge. So it’s really a kind of blue ribbon panel.

As a result, the board has reviewed only a handful of cases so far, overturning four of Facebook’s five decisions. What do those decisions tell you, if any, about the potential board decisions in the Trump case?

Yeah, that’s a great question.That’s almost all we have to do about what the decision will be [Wednesday] Trump is suspended. So far, the board knows that in proportion to the law, it cares a lot about the proportion of the underlying crime type to the punishment it receives from Facebook and censorship. And we know that they care a lot about international human rights law, and that they care a lot about freedom of expression. But if there are special circumstances like they are dealing with in the Trump case, we don’t know how that will affect them.

Is it a choice to revive or maintain the ban? Or the board has the option of returning Trump to Facebook, but are there any restrictions?

Yeah, that’s a really interesting question. And we don’t know. I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but basically the board is how much power they have, how much power they don’t have, what they have Please, set the tone here about what they are going to do in the future It will even be constrained by how the question was raised to them on Facebook. And Facebook spent $ 130 million and a year and a half and two years building this board to address such questions independently and reliably and transparently. Therefore, if you do not pay attention to what the board says, you will be in a very difficult position.

How can Wednesday’s decision set some precedent that other social media platforms will follow?

Yes, to be honest, I think that’s the most interesting thing. Because you have Twitter who also decided to remove Trump from the platform. [Twitter CEO] Jack Dorsey says it will be a permanent stop. You stop Facebook indefinitely and send it to the board of directors. But Twitter obviously doesn’t have anything like a supervisory board. They went another way. They are working on changes to Birdwatch and other types of platforms to address content moderation issues. And Twitter basically uses this as a differentiation from Facebook in the market, basically “doesn’t bring him back to the platform” or “he’s back to our platform. We’re back on Facebook. It will not be like. “

You have spent a lot of time investigating Facebook and the Supervisory Board. What does your gut tell you about the decision?

If you decide what everyone is expecting, up or down, I think they will bring him back. But if they decide to get a little bigger, I think this is a very important procedural case from a legal point of view and could set a long-term tone.

Editor’s Note: Facebook is one of NPR’s financial backers.

The audio for this story was produced and edited by Lilly Quiroz and HJ Mai.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos