Google leaks its own “Pixel Buds A series” with new high-speed pairing technology

Bidens New Goal: Vaccine 70% of Americans by July 4th

Joe Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated and says the United States is ready to move if Pfizer’s shots are approved by young teens, Joe Biden responds to Covid-19 and White Ask a question after speaking about the vaccination program at the house. Photo: Alex Edelman / EPA Joe Biden has announced a goal to ensure that 70% of American adults receive at least one coronavirus vaccine by July 4th Independence Day. The U.S. president urged people, especially those in their twenties and thirties, to be vaccinated, and if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, his administration would soon. He said he was ready to migrate. Biden will be at the White House on Tuesday, with a fourth to fully vaccinate 70% of adult Americans and 160 million Americans with at least one vaccination. This means giving a shot close to 100m the first and second shots in the next 60 days. He added: The light at the end of the tunnel is actually getting brighter and brighter. The president previously announced July 4 as a goal when people can gather in small groups to signal a greater return to normal. His latest statement was made when the government was facing a shift from a shortage of vaccines to a shortage of demand, and many are hesitant about vaccines and so-called herd immunity. In the United States, the initial dose is about 965,000 daily, half the rate three weeks ago. In some states, more than half of government-assigned doses remain chaotic. Biden said: With the vaccine available, more Americans appeared and focused on persuading them to get the vaccine available. If we succeed in this effort, Americans will take a serious step towards returning to normal. Government officials told reporters that 105 million people have been fully vaccinated, and more than 56% of adults, or 147 million, have been vaccinated at least once. Biden admitted: There are many young people, especially those in their twenties and thirties, who believe they do not need it. Well, I definitely want to be clear: you need to be vaccinated Why risk even if you are unlikely to get a serious illness? Authorities are also preparing to vaccinate adolescents after being approved by the FDA, which is reviewing the data. Biden said: Today, we want parents in the United States to know that if the announcement is made, they are ready to vaccinate about 20,000 pharmacies nationwide as soon as the FDA approves it. Biden said the vaccine would also be sent to a pediatrician so that parents and children could discuss the problem with their doctor. Young athletes on the sports team can get the first shot in one place and the second shot in another. My hope is that once the vaccine is approved, parents will use it to vaccinate their children. Biden also announced the website, vaccines.gov, and phone number 438829. You can send your zip code to this phone number to find the nearest vaccination site. This week, the administration will provide pharmacies with walk-in time to phase out mass vaccination sites in favor of smaller locations closer to unvaccinated people, including rural areas. According to Biden, the vaccine must now be delivered to less enthusiastic people. According to the survey, people in the district who voted for Donald Trump were reluctant to vaccinate, and there was a partisan division. Biden pleaed: This is not a Democratic or Republican issue. The science behind vaccines has been developed for decades. We don’t always agree with everything, but this is one of the things that people across the political spectrum can agree on. Asked by reporters, Biden said he hopes that the upcoming public persuasion campaign will be easier than the large logistical support of the first 100 days of vaccine distribution and administration. But he added: I was going to keep it. After all, most people will be convinced of the fact that unvaccinated people can get sick and die. In other words, Biden proposed to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin during his trip to Europe next month. He said that was my hope and expectation. I was working on it.

