Independent Supervisory Board Considers Facebook Ban on TrumpExBulletin





NPR Rachel Martin tells Kate Chronic at St. John’s University whether Facebook’s supervisory board will allow former President Donald Trump to return to social media platforms.

Rachel Martin, Host:

Tomorrow, Facebook’s independent supervisory board will announce the biggest decision ever. It will support or reverse Facebook’s indefinite ban on former President Donald Trump. The decision to ban Trump was made after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications, told NPR in January:

(Archive NPR broadcast sound bite)

NICK CLEGG: We believe we have made the right decision. I think it was completely justified by the unprecedented situation of the day.

Martin: The board’s ruling is expected to set a precedent for how Facebook will handle accounts of other world leaders and politicians in the future. So how much does a private platform need to manage freedom of speech? Please note that Facebook is one of NPR’s financial backers. I have Kate Chronic. She is an assistant professor at St. John’s University in New York and writes about the creation of Facebook’s supervisory board. Kate, thank you for being here.

KATE KLONICK: Thank you.

MARTIN: An independent supervisory board. It was created by this $ 130 million investment from Facebook. Who is on the board? How much weight did the board decision have?

KLONICK: Yes, the board currently consists of 20 people. They are broad experts in freedom of expression and international human rights. And they’re really a kind of blue ribbon panel, with everyone from the former Danish Prime Minister to the former Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and the former Circuit Court judge.

Martin: But this decision is a non-binding recommendation made by the board, isn’t it?

KLONICK: Well, in fact, the decision-Facebook agreed to be bound by the decision. It’s binding on Facebook. However, it is likely to make other recommendations to Facebook and they will not be binding.

Martin: So the board has reviewed only a handful of cases so far, overturning four of the five Facebook decisions. What do those decisions tell you, if any, about the potential board decisions in the Trump case?

KLONICK: Yeah, that’s a great question. That’s almost all we have to do about what will be decided tomorrow by Trump’s suspension. So far, we know that the board emphasizes the proportion of the law, that is, the ratio of the type of underlying crime to the punishment from Facebook and censorship. And we know that they care a lot about international human rights law, freedom of expression, but how it affects when there are special circumstances like them. I don’t know. Reprocessing in the Trump case.

Martin: Are you choosing to revive or maintain the ban? Or the board has the option of returning Trump to Facebook, but are there any restrictions?

KLONICK: Yeah, that’s a really interesting question. We don’t know. I know it’s not a very satisfying answer, like. But basically, the board is setting the tone here about what they will do in the future-how much power they have, how much power they don’t have, they Whether or not they go is even constrained by how the question was raised to them on Facebook. And Facebook spent just $ 130 million and a year and a half, two years building this board to deal with such questions independently, reliably and transparently. It’s going to be a kind of very-it’s going to be a very difficult position they’ll enter.

Martin: How will tomorrow’s decision set some precedent that other social media platforms will follow?

Chronic: Yeah, to be honest, I think that’s the most interesting thing. That’s because Twitter, who also decided to remove Trump from the platform, and Jack Dorsey are saying they’ll be permanently stopped. You stop Facebook indefinitely and send it to the board of directors. But Twitter obviously doesn’t have anything like a watchdog. They went another way. They are working on Birdwatch and other types of API changes to the platform to address content moderation issues. And it would be very interesting to see if Twitter basically uses this as a distinction from Facebook in the market and basically decides to sell-for example, we have him. Do not return to our platform or we will return him on our platform; not like Facebook.

Martin: Can you put you on the spot? So you spent a lot of time investigating Facebook and the Supervisory Board. What does your gut tell you about the decision?

KLONICK: I think they will revive him if everyone expects, that is, if they decide to make a up or down decision. But if they decide to get a little bigger, I think this is a very important procedural case from a legal point of view and could set a long-term tone.

Martin: I would like to talk about all this result. Kate Chronic, assistant professor of law at St. John’s University in New York. Thank you very much.

Chronic: Thank you.

(Music sound bite)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. all rights reserved. For more information, please visit our website’s Terms of Service and Permission page (www.npr.org).

NPR Transcript is an NPR contractor, Verb8tm, Inc. Created in a hurry by NPR using a proprietary transcription process developed by NPR. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos