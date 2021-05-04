“It really f–ks the other” 24 aspirants “”: How Facebook can give Trump a big boost





One top GOP strategist predicted that it would be difficult to raise cash online if Trump used the stream again, with the exception of a few top Republicans who have established Facebook’s presence and funding network. Said.

Not everyone in the Republican circle was willing to admit that Facebook-free Trump sucked up most of the conservative grassroots donations. Others argued that when Trump returned to the platform, donors would be forced to give money not only to Trump, but to several different political parties with which he is affiliated or affiliated. This may include official Republican entities.

However, there was widespread agreement that Trump’s ability to advertise again on the platform would empower him even more, especially in the increasingly important areas of online campaigns. “Large-scale, large-scale transactions” is how a Democratic digital agent described it. Extraordinary.

Online financing has become an increasingly important element of politics in recent cycles. And few politicians have used it more than Trump, who raised a small donation of over $ 378 million during the 2020 cycle. The 45th President, despite promoting his ability to raise money, has relied heavily on small donors to drive the campaign. He grew the community primarily through Facebook. During the 2020 campaign cycle, both President Trump and the Make America Great Again Commission jointly spent about $ 140 million on Facebook ads, according to figures compiled by Facebook. Some of them were intended to persuade voters. However, aides and digital campaign experts say the main purpose was to foster a grassroots donor network.

He has the best funding list in the Republican Party, but there is a half-life for people to change emails and text messages. Therefore, you need to access voters through Facebook ads and activate them to sign and stay in the polls. On your list is Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist who runs Startup Caucus, a campaign technology incubator. It is important that they maintain it.

Trump has been away from the platform for four months, so he uses Facebook to raise cash and, more importantly, keep up to date with Trump’s growth and small donor network. It never happened. Trump Save America PAC, an organization he launched after the election, reportedly had more than $ 85 million in cash at the beginning of April. These funds were primarily drawn from direct emails and grassroots funding calls other than Facebook and DonaldTrump.com.

It may change on Wednesday. With the Facebook Oversight Board Reviving Trump, GOP Politics’ Largest Online Fundraiser has Instant Access to One of the Most Fertile Times of Online Financing and One of the Most Important Financing Means in Politics You will be able to do it.

The inauguration of the new administration has proved to be a gold rush for the other politicians in the past. During the first three months of 2017, Senator Kamala Harris (D-Cali.) Spent about $ 300,000 on Facebook ads, even though the hut had just taken office. The rate of return was so good that she couldn’t escape her investment, which brought $ 738,459 from donors under $ 200.

It definitely helps [Trump with] Financing said David Kochel, a long-time Republican operative in Iowa, who ran the Jeb Bush 2016 campaign and is a critic of Trump. Obviously, they have a long track record of engagement. Also, for media where all tweets are catnipized, Facebook’s engagement count is crazy, so it can be hard to find media that’s crazy about Trump.

Facebook is also an important organizational venue, especially for Republicans. Conservatives have declared war on Big Tech, including Facebook, but social media platforms remain the most influential sites for rights. Kevin Roose, a technical columnist at the New York Times, compiles a daily list of the top 10 posts on Facebook. Links shared by conservative commentators such as Dan Bongino, Ben Shapiro and Fox News are always the top performers on the site.

Angelo Carsone, president of Media Matters, a liberal group that monitors and studies conservative media, said on Facebook that the right always has two to three times the engagement and reach of the left and the news. Said that. According to a survey conducted by the organization, the pages on the right side accounted for 45% of the total interaction from political pages, while the pages on the left side accounted for 25% of the total interaction.

Facebook has played a major role in the rise of Trump as a candidate, from targeted spending through campaigns to the spread of advertising by Russian Trump farms that support Trump. During the 2016 campaign, nearly half of the Trump campaign spent nearly $ 200 million on Facebook advertising budgets. And the platform acted as a conductor of donations during President Trump’s term.

However, while the site boosted Trump’s fundraising efforts, it was not the main focus of reaching out to Trump’s own supporters. For example, he rarely understands that Trump himself taps on Facebook posts or directs his aides, but he calls himself Twitter’s Hemingway, and individual tweets We are proud of how we are driving the entire news cycle. As a result, postings on Trump’s Facebook page tend to be primarily his own tweets, or live videos of political rallies and White House events, which seem unimmediate and unreliable.

Since being banished from Facebook and Twitter, Mr. Trump has continued to send messages through interviews with friendly media outlets such as Fox News and statements he ordered to his aides, including Save America PAC and the President. It is shared through the prefectural press release. Several advisors and Trump himself have stated that they are not the same reach, but they are still an effective way to reach supporters.

Every time I release it, it’s everywhere. It’s better than Twitter and much more elegant than Twitter. And Twitter is very boring now. Many people are away from Twitter. Mr. Trump told Fox News Sean Hanity that Twitter is getting very boring.

Trump launched a new website on Tuesday, much like an old-fashioned blog. This website allows users to post their thoughts in chronological order without comment. It was quickly criticized for the lack of types of engagement features that define social media platforms. And even before his debut, the re-establishment on Facebook would be very helpful to the former president, no matter what venture he launched, Wilson said.

According to Wilson, whether it’s helping the candidate or running himself, what’s important to his political future is his access to Facebook. About 60% of voters use Facebook more than watching local TV news every day.

(Disclosure: Sam Stein, the reporter’s wife for this work, is a Facebook employee)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos