Austin’s National Instruments Acquires Automotive Technology Company monoDrive





Austin-based National Instruments has invested heavily in self-driving cars and safety technology, and there is a growing demand to support driver innovation.

The company, which recently changed its brand name as NI, said on Tuesday that it had acquired a Austin-based monoDrive, a startup that specializes in self-driving car simulation. NI did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said it would hire a private number of monoDrive employees as part of the acquisition.

At the same time, NI said it is also participating in a strategic collaboration with engineering simulation company Ansys.

Previous: Austin’s National Instruments Buys Data Analysis Company for $ 365 Million

NI said the two deals will accelerate the development of its self-driving car testing technology and help automakers and suppliers accelerate their self-driving car development.

“This is a big trend on the road to autonomy and a fast-moving market,” said Chad Chesney, vice president and general manager of NI’s transportation business. “It’s time to get involved and help our customers do this.”

Founded in 1976, NI is one of the largest technical employers in central Texas. The company specializes in test and measurement systems that can be used in a variety of industries and applications, from wind turbines to wireless networks.

The acquisition of monoDrive begins with the company aiming to expand into more industries such as aerospace, defense, government, electric and self-driving cars, and 5G connectivity.

Vehicle Technology: Tesla quietly connects the mega battery to the Texas power grid

Founded in 2016, MonoDrive uses a simulator to drive millions of miles of virtual vehicles in the virtual world. The company will join NI’s transportation business unit. Currently, the unit is primarily working on testing new electric vehicles and vehicle safety technologies, ensuring that advances in the automotive industry are working as expected before they reach the road.

NI had previously worked with startups at the partner level, but Chesney said it would acquire monoDrive to accelerate development and increase customer differentiation.

Chesney said it was an exciting time to join the automotive industry due to the growth of electric and self-driving car technology.

“In that excitement, there is a rapid pace and acceleration to bring new features to market. Also, the focus on quality of the car is that it costs too much if it moves too fast and problems occur. It will take, “he said.

According to Chesnee, it’s important for automakers to get the right technology and make it widely adopted so that it works as expected. He said that preventing progress from being too fast without proper testing is where he sees the features of NI and monoDrives fit together.

Chesney said the automotive industry needs to connect physical data and real-world tests to a simulation environment. He said NI has a strong background in real-world sensor-based measurements and data logging. Meanwhile, monoDrive and Ansys, which work on physics-based modeling in a simulation environment, offer virtual simulation technology.

Among the three, customers designing advanced safety components and autonomous systems connect physical data and run scenarios in virtual environments to accelerate the safety and development of new technologies, according to Chesney. You will be able to.

Celite Milbrandt, CEO of monoDrive, said his team is excited to join NI’s transportation business and speed up product development.

“In the last five years, monoDrive has gained a leadership position in vehicle simulation. We believe that the combination of NI and monoDrive products will help our customers accelerate their goal of deploying safer vehicles.” Stated.

From November: Austin’s National Instruments cuts global staff by about 650

As driver assistance and driverless technology develops, the technology is exposed to a variety of scenarios, ensuring that its detection, recognition and decision-making capabilities work safely. However, the number of scenarios a vehicle can encounter is almost unlimited.

“With all kinds of different weather scenarios, all kinds of different pedestrian and other vehicle scenarios, it’s very difficult to reproduce them all on demand in the real world,” Chesnee said. “We want to be able to run part of that test in a simulation. What MonoDrive does for us is to combine the acquisition of physics data with our strengths in physics testing and simulate that data into a simulation type. Helps to convert to the environment of. “

The combined technology leverages NI’s ability to test and record data in the real world through a set of autonomous sensors and runs in simulation using MonoDrive technology. Ansys technology can also add physics-based modeling. According to NI, the combined test environment allows automakers to test all kinds of different weather scenarios, pedestrian and other vehicle scenarios.

Others have read: Austin firefighters rethink training after a deadly Tesla clash

According to Chesnee, the test technology can also be used and adapted to the entire automotive supply chain, from manufacturers that assemble components into vehicles from OEMs to suppliers that develop individual components. is.

“This part of the car market is very important. It’s a technology that many people are interested in looking for a car to do this,” Chesnee said.

The news of the acquisition follows last week’s NI reporting record of first-quarter earnings. According to the company, first-quarter sales were $ 335 million, lower than Wall Street’s expectations. However, the company exceeded its quarterly earnings forecast by $ 0.32 per share, above Zacks’ consensus estimate of $ 0.31 per share.

NI CEO Eric Starkloff said the quarter hit a record high for first-quarter orders and demand is above typical seasonality in all regions and business units. He said companies will continue to focus on systems and enterprise software.

But the company also said it saw supply and shipment constraints in the first quarter.

“Due to industry-wide supply chain constraints, not all orders were shipped within the quarter, and the backlog increased,” said Karen Lap, chief financial officer. “We continue to align our resources to higher growth opportunities to pursue a long-term financial model, so we will eventually ship a backlog and be optimistic about the continued strength of our business. I’m confident. “

Last year, NI also announced a 9% reduction in global staff due to the impact of the pandemic on the business. We also announced an early retirement program for qualified employees who were not affected by the temporary dismissal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos