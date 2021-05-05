Apex Legend Valkyrie Character Guide





The list of characters has expanded to 17 in Apex Legend Season 9, which introduces Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara to the battle royale game. Valkyrie is the daughter of one of Titanfall 2’s adversaries, Viper, and Kuben Blisk’s apex predator pilot. Unfortunately, Valkyrie can’t use Viper’s North Star Titan, but has something that other legends don’t have: VTOL Jet.

Valkyrie is designed around the ability to fly and unleash unique abilities during skydiving. Using her visor, Valkyrie can find nearby enemies as well as Bloodhound’s Allfather’s eyes. However, Valkyrie is so vulnerable in flight that not all are sunshine and roses. With the addition of the new Bocek bow to the game, players are looking for opportunities to sniper unarmed flying objects.

Valkyrie’s skill limits are so high (intended to be puns) that it takes time to learn how to play as Valkyrie. Misusing her abilities has some obvious drawbacks to her, but Valkyrie has the potential to reach the top spot in the Apex Legend tierlist.

Apex Legend Valkyrie Ability

VTOL Jet (Passive Ability) – Use a VTOL jet to hold a jump for a short time and float in the air. Missile Swarm-Launch 12 mini rockets on a rectangular grid to damage and stun nearby enemies. Skyward Dive (Ultimate Ability) – Jump into the air and skydiving to new locations. Valkyrie can take his teammates before takeoff.

Apex Legend Valkyrie Tips

Move around using Valkyrie’s VTOL jet

With a VTOL jet, it temporarily floats in the air and takes about 10 seconds to fly horizontally or vertically. Reactivating the jet at any point in flight costs about one-eighth of Valkyrie’s fuel stockpile. Fuel can only be regenerated when you are on the ground. If you touch the zipline, fuel regeneration will stop immediately. It takes about 10 seconds for Valkyrie’s fuel stockpile to fully regenerate. Hovering in place uses very little fuel, so you can stay in the same place even if you’re looking for an enemy.

The most important thing to remember when using a VTOL jet is to lose momentum while the jet is active. This limitation prevents Valkyrie from flying around in the air at high speeds. After gaining momentum by sliding down a hill or firing an octane jump pad, using Valkyrie’s jet will slow her down significantly.

Unlike Horizon’s gravity lift tactical ability, Valkyrie cannot use weapons while flying. This makes you a huge target if you find yourself flying around a map with nowhere to go. It’s also worth noting that Walküre is surprisingly noisy and can’t sneak behind the player using the jet.

Instead of relying on Pathfinder, Horizon, Octane and other mobility options, use Valkyrie’s VTOL jets to access hard-to-reach locations. Note that Valkyrie is a reconnaissance legend. Pay attention to the beacon to reveal the location of the next ring.

Use Valkyrie missiles

Missile swarms are Valkyrie’s tactical abilities that can damage and stun nearby enemies. This tactical ability can be used anywhere on the map. Everything Valkyrie points to is at risk of being attacked by a rocket. When a rocket explodes, it deals 25-40 damage and at the same time creates a stun effect. The missile swarm cooldown lasts 30 seconds, giving you the opportunity to use it several times in long battles.

Valkyrie has full control over the weapon when the rocket is launched, so activating this ability will not be punished. You can use this to your advantage when attacking enemies. It’s much easier to land a hit with a missile swarm than to attack with a grenade in the middle of a shootout. Damage and stun effects are applied only once, so you don’t have to worry about attacking enemies with multiple rockets.

It is important to note that it takes about 3 seconds for the rocket to hit the target, regardless of where it is on the map. Try firing a rocket shortly before the enemy so that the enemy is damaged. Valkyrie can use this ability when flying in the air using a VTOL jet, but it is advisable to save the missile swarm in case it goes into combat.

Make the most of Valkyrie’s Skyward Dive

With Skyward Dive, Valkyrie can reposition the entire squad by jumping into the air and firing into a new location, similar to balloon relocation. The main drawback of Skyward Dive is the long launch animation that takes 3 seconds to charge, in addition to the time it takes to launch in the air. You can cancel Skyward Dive before launching. This will incur a 25% penalty from the final timer.

This certainly sounds useless, but players spend a lot of time in battle royale mode running from zone to zone. In most cases, there are no other enemy squads around, so long activation periods are unobtrusive. Valkyrie’s ability to become a mobile redeployment balloon has great advantages when it comes to looting and finding new enemies.

Speaking of finding new enemies, Valkyrie’s third passive ability allows you to track down enemies during skydiving. Valkyrie’s helmet includes a visor that allows you to find your target from a distance, making it ideal for identifying dangerous areas when deciding where to land. Whether you play aggressively or defensively, you can easily adjust your game plan according to the number of enemies you find.

That’s all you need to know to play Valkyrie in Apex Legend. This character definitely has a steep learning curve, as it’s not easy to understand her abilities. Over time, players will begin to discover where Valkyrie excels thanks to her unique VTOL jet. Also in Season 9, the brand new bow and arrow weapon, Bocek Bow, will be introduced. Read the Apex Legend Weapon Tierist to find out exactly how powerful this bow is.

