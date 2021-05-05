Instagram Stories has an automatic caption sticker so you can watch it without audio





An automatic captioning feature has been added to Instagram stories.

Instagram

Instagram released a story update on Tuesday that allows users to add captions to their videos. The new caption sticker automatically captures what someone says in the video and converts it into text so users can watch it without audio. Instagram says it will soon begin testing caption stickers on TikTok’s rival Reels.

“I’m not always where I want my sound, but I still want to see what my friends and creators are posting,” the company said in a statement. “Captions allow people to express themselves in a more comfortable yet meaningful way, allowing viewers to watch and stay engaged.”

Editor’s top pick

Subscribe to CNET Now for the most interesting reviews, news articles, and videos of the day.

Accessibility advocates like model and actress Tatiana Lee have long asked Instagram to deploy auto-captions in their stories so that a variety of people, including people with deafness, can be fully involved in the content. Last year, a Facebook-owned company unveiled an AI-powered automatic video caption for IGTV, hoping to make the caption “more efficient, comprehensive, easy for everyone to see and understand.” It states.

More and more technology companies are deploying features designed to increase access to their platforms. For example, Google has launched Live Transcribein 2019. It provides real-time voice-to-text transcription for the hearing impaired and the hearing impaired. And in March, search giants extended Android’s live captioning capabilities to the Chrome browser to automatically generate real-time captions for audio media. Last year, Apple released a person detection feature that tells visually impaired iPhone and iPad users how close someone is. Those. Facebook has also improved the description of photos for visually impaired users, while recently releasing other accessibility features such as scalable font sizes and context headings.

Short video app TikTok also released autocaptions last month. This will automatically generate subtitles so that the viewer can read and listen to the content. Creators can select automatic captions on the edit page after uploading or recording a video. “We encourage the community to work with the community to disseminate information and use automatic captions and other features that make content more accessible,” the company said in a release.

Instagram story captions are currently only available in a handful of countries, but the company says it wants to expand “immediately.”

To use this feature:

Record the video via the story or reel camera, or upload it from your phone’s gallery. Click the sticker tray and select the “Caption” sticker. This will convert the voice to text. You can change the style, color, text, and position of the caption. Post your story and you’re ready to go.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos