2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​First Drive Review: Above Average





Overview of Bentley Continental GT

The 16 Bentrace sedans, coupes and convertibles that Motor Trend has tested over the last decade weigh an average of 5,373 pounds, an average of 573 horsepower and a torque of 561 lb-ft. The new 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​weighs just over 5,000 pounds and carries 650hp and 664lb-ft. In terms of weight to output ratio, it is above average Bentley. However, the work done under the hood does not make the new Continental GT Speed ​​special. Rather, it’s the work done on the chassis and vehicle dynamics systems you’re most aware of.

Hardware and software

Hardware changes are surprisingly small. They are primarily focused on the rear axle and are equipped with the rear steering system used in Flying Spur sedans. The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​also features the first electronic limited slip differential on a Bentley road car. Steering ratios are faster than before, and the new carbon ceramic braking system with 10-piston calipers and a huge 17.3-inch front rotor is the largest road car ever installed, Bentley said as an option. I am. The sorted 0s and 1s are streamed through the 2022 Continental GT Speed’s vast electronic neural network.

Stability control and active all-wheel drive system, as well as new spring, shock and roll rate software, are designed to work with rear steering and e-diff to dramatically improve Bentley chassis development chief Florian. I will. Sprenger calls it a “yaw response”. Non-engineer, he means that the Continental GT Speed ​​is set to be the most agile and responsive Bentley Road Car of all time.

Number game

Even before leaving the pit lane at the famous Silverstone Circuit in the UK, the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​is impressive. This early car has not yet been certified for road use, but comes with an optional carbon ceramic stopper. The brake tip-in is sudden, the pedals are free to move a short distance, and the front 10-piston caliper suddenly clamps the rotor with a slamming twist. Care must be taken for a smooth stop at low speeds. Going out on the track and getting a little fever will make you feel better.

Bentley has produced over 100,000 W-12 engines since the first Continental GT was launched in 2003, with 700 hp and 750 lb-ft created for the limited edition 2017 Continental Supersport. Aside from monsters, the 2022 Continental GT Speed ​​version is the most powerful of the lot. A revision of the 6.0-liter W-12 engine management software has freed an additional 24 horses and expanded the playground. A typical W-12’s 626hp occurs at 6,000rpm, but Speed’s engine peaks at 5,000-6,000rpm. The peak torque is the same as a normal W-12, but now it occurs at 1,500-5,000 instead of 1,350-4,500.

Powerful performance

The factory claims a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds, which is a bit conservative in the context of the 3.3 second time we recorded while testing the latest generation 12 and 8 cylinder Conti GT coupe. There seems to be. According to Bentley, the car’s top speed is 208 mph, and the 2022 Continental GT Speed ​​feels it has all its capabilities, judging by pulling along Silverston’s long straights. It comfortably rings at three-digit speeds, accompanied by a velvety growl from the engine that appears to be barely sweaty. In sport mode, the dual-clutch 8-speed transmission snaps from gear to gear twice as fast as its predecessor, making the GT speed’s peculiar thrust spike even more merciless.

The brakes feel better with a little heat, but tip-in is still trivial and makes precise pedal adjustment more difficult than necessary. Chassis boss Sprenger claims that carbon ceramic brakes are “substantially fade proof” and increase braking distance by only 3 feet after 10 consecutive high-speed stops. However, the PCCB carbon ceramic setup mounted on Porsche’s Taycan Turbo Sanoser highway, which weighs about 5,000 pounds, has a more linear response and is probably just as effective on real roads.

Get the handle

The corner is where the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​feels brilliantly different from any other Continental GT ever manufactured, and stands out from the entrance to the top and exit. The original Conti GT was built on a front-wheel drive platform shared with Volkswagen Phaeton. The car was fiercely fast between corners, but 58% of its mass exceeded the front axle, requiring absolute precision and throttle patience to enter the corners.

The 3rd generation Conti GT is built on a longer dash-to-axle MSB platform, but the all-wheel drive system architecture that places the W-12 block in front of the front axle is still 55 of its mass. It means that it is equipped with% front wheel. But at the 2022 Continental GT Speed, I don’t really feel it.

The new Conti GT Speed ​​likes to slow down and stabilize before entering a corner, but the moment you turn the steering wheel, it jumps towards the top with agility that goes against its size and weight. It spins confidently and can reach the throttle much faster than a regular 12-cylinder coupe. With increased power, you can feel the weight transfer to the rear and traction punching you from the corners. Also, if you set the ESC dynamically (press the button on the center console once quickly) or switch it off completely (hold), its large torque mesa pushes the tail as wide as you need to use it. I can do it. The power to keep it there. Yes, this Bentley will drift. beautifully.

It all looks graceful and elegant, but like a swan gliding across a pond, the result is a product of ferocious activity you can’t see: rear steer system, e-diff, torque vectoring with brakes, 48V anti. The roll system and active all-wheel drive system all work together to adjust everything from rev radius to roll rate, front and rear, and crosscar torque splits in real time, bringing agility and balance to GT speed. I want you. But it’s all surprisingly analog and feels reassuring and natural. The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​does what you want, when you want it, without fuss.

If you’re looking for more improvements, a little more dialogue between your fingertips and the front tires would be nice. And while a very powerful optional carbon ceramic stopper eliminates the unsprung weight of 66 pounds, we’ll probably save money and continue to use standard steel brakes.

The new 2022 Continental GT Speed ​​is not above average Bentley. It’s probably the ultimate modern Gran Turismo. That’s all you would expect from a Bentley Coupe: big, fast, luxurious and lush (the ride quality in Comfort and Bentley modes is the same as that of a regular W12 coupe), eating 1,000 miles a day effortlessly and leaving. A car that can you feel calm and relaxed at the end of it. But uniquely, it’s also a Bentley that’s ready, willing, and playable for the mood.

How nice! Detail is? 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Price $ 250,000 (MT est) Layout Front Engine, AWD, 4 Pass, 2 Door Coupe Engine 6.0L / 626-hp / 664-lb-ft Twin Turbo, 2 x DOHC 48 -Valve W-12 Transmission 8 Speed ​​Twin Clutch Auto Curve Weight 5011lb (55/45) Wheel Base 112in L x W x H 190.9 x 76.9 x 55.3 in 0-60 MPH 3.6sec (mfr) Now on sale Summer Show All





