Froedtert Health joins MKE Tech Hub Coalition





Kathy Henrich, CEO of MKE Tech Hub Coalition, announced a new coalition partner at the MKE Tech Hub Coalition Community event.

Froedtert Health has joined the MKE Tech Hub Coalition, a Milwaukee-based non-profit organization focused on maintaining and attracting technology talent in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Wauwatosa-based healthcare system has joined the coalition with silver-level membership. This means that Froedtert Health has committed $ 100,000 in a minimum of two years.

Mike Anderes, Chief Digital Officer of the Froedtert & MCW Health Network, emphasizes the importance of technology as a regional healthcare system to the broader goals of transforming the future of the organization, the community economy, and the healthcare that benefits us all. recognizing. President of Inception Health.

Their membership includes a coalition advisory team and multiple subcommittee positions, including kindergarten to high school startups, talent re-skills, and attractiveness and retention committees.

Froedtert Health has been the largest member of the coalition since attracting WE Energies with a Gold membership in January 2020. With the commitment of three silver members, the coalition now has two silver members. These organizations have elected one of their peers, and the coalition board said Kathy Henrich, CEO of the MKE Tech Hub Coalition.

Talent drives innovation, Henrich said in a statement. Froedtert Health joins other model employers who are willing to invest in developing technicians in the region. The impact of each employer is doubled by their collective involvement.

The development and implementation of new technologies is a regular practice at Froed Tart Health & Medical College in Wisconsin. In 2015, Healthcare Systems launched Inception Health, Froedterts Innovation Arm. It creates home-made innovations while examining external innovations to solve complex healthcare problems.

The Froedtert & MCW Health Network is already working with Northwestern Mutual and the Union to support the technology and innovation ecosystem in the Milwaukee region. Healthcare Systems recently partnered with Northwestern Mutual and the Union to host Reverse Pitch MKE. The event called on entrepreneurs and start-ups to propose solutions to attract diverse talents to the region and address the health consequences of social isolation.

MKE Tech Hub Coalition is a partnership between six major companies in southeastern Wisconsin, including Accenture, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls, Kohl’s, Northwestern Mutual and Rockwell Automation. The organization’s mission is to grow, attract and retain technicians in the region with the goal of doubling the number of local technicians by 2025.

The coalition currently has 75 members since its inception in 2019.

