WhatsApp reveals what happens to your account if you do not agree to the new privacy terms





On Friday, the PTI report revealed important information for all WhatsApp users in India. WhatsApp said it has abolished the new privacy policy that accepts the May 15, 2021 deadline. Now that the official WhatsApp statement is here, it can be said that acceptance of the new privacy policy has not been completely abolished. Ultimately, you should either accept the new terms of use or choose to lose most of the functionality of the app.Read Also-WhatsApp will break the May 15 deadline to accept the new privacy policy: important points to know

Facebook-owned messaging platforms do not delete accounts that do not accept the new privacy policy, but suggest that they be as useless as possible. Yes, it is. Explain what that really means to your users.Read also-WhatsApp mobile app, how to enable / disable dark mode on the web

For those who accept the new privacy policy, nothing really changes, but for those who don’t, much changes. WhatsApp has made it clear that it will continue to display notifications to accept new terms, as it has previously been displayed. However, after a few weeks without specifying a number, the user will see a permanent reminder. Read Also-May 15 WhatsApp Privacy Policy Deadline: What if I don’t accept?

The company has confirmed that the WhatsApp app switches to restricted feature mode when users start displaying persistent reminders. What does that mean now?

In restricted functionality mode, users will not be able to access the chat list. According to WhatsApp, when you receive a chat, you will be able to open and respond to it through notifications. This mode also allows users to answer incoming audio and video calls. I’m not sure if WhatsApp will allow calls to send messages to these users.

The messaging platform further states that after a few weeks, these users will stop receiving all calls and messages. Obviously, this means that anyone who disagrees with the new Terms of Service will eventually lose access to most of the key features. In other words, WhatsApp is just as useless as policy.

Therefore, the only option that WhatsApp users will ultimately have is to agree to the terms or switch to an alternative app such as Signal or Telegram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos