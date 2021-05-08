Partnerships to help Taos grow its technology ecosystem »Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. ……………………..

Santa Fe Taos, New Mexico is working to expand the digital economy with the support of partnerships with nonprofits nationwide.

Taos was one of 18 small cities and towns selected to participate in the Rural Innovation Network, a program pioneered by the Vermont-based non-profit Rural Innovation Center. Mark Rembert, head of the Rural Innovation Network, said the program was designed to help rural communities identify digital economic opportunities and gaps with the goal of diversifying the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic declines. Said that.

“I think the pandemic has strengthened the importance of diversification,” Lembert said.

In Taos, this is the region’s first hybrid business support center and collaborative workspace, UNM-Taos HIVE, in collaboration with the University of New Mexico Taos and other stakeholders, from the creation of a photo essay for local entrepreneurs. It means a combination of programs up to the establishment of.

……………………………………………………….. ………….

UNM-Taos HIVE program specialist Rose Reza said the facility, scheduled for a soft launch in June, should help Taos grow its technology ecosystem and reduce its reliance on tourism.

“Tourism is important to our economy, but if 70% of our population is directly or indirectly affected by tourism, there must be an alternative route for their own stability and their own future. “Reza said.

Unlike many rural communities, Taos had a strong network of remote workers even before the pandemic reached New Mexico. According to Rembert, just under 12% of Taoseos worked remotely, compared to an average of 5.1% across the Rural Innovation Network.

“There’s already an entrepreneur there, and there’s already talent,” Lembert said.

However, according to Reza, many companies in the community lacked functional websites, making it difficult to adapt to the effects of the pandemic.

In addition, Reza said rural communities have lost IT and other remote technology jobs in large cities such as Phoenix and Denver, making it difficult for cities to retain young residents.

“These are the first jobs that our community should be in line for use,” she said.

Reza said the partnership opens up many new opportunities for her organization and its partner community. According to Rembert, CORI recently completed a photo essay by a local entrepreneur in Taos. This is the first in a series aimed at changing the story of the American countryside. The partnership with Udacity, a digital workforce training program, provides workers with classes in digital marketing, data analysis and website development.

In addition to the usual coworking amenities, Taos HIVE is working to provide mentors who can support the future growth of the program, Reza said. She said she is optimistic that programming is in line with Taos-HIVE’s bigger goal is to help the community develop a way out of poverty.

“It’s an opportunity to engage, inspire, and influence,” Reza said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos