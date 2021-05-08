Who is Amir Ben Johannan? LA startup CEO was accused of forcing a date on Tik Tokers, who was hired at the young age of 15.





Clubhouse Media Group (CMG) CEO Amir Ben-Yohanan has been accused of abusing a 15-year-old TikTok influencer who was staying at his company’s mansion in Los Angeles. Several girls accused Johannan of forcing the date by making misleading comments while staying at CMG’s “Content Mansion.”

CMG was founded by Johann in early 2020. In exchange for branded content, we rent out large-scale content condominiums to influencers free of charge. Currently, the accusations have arisen from influencers staying at Beverly Hills real estate, dubbed CMG BH, and currently closed LA real estate for $ 42,000 per month. CMG also owns properties in Las Vegas and Europe.

A total of 19 former CMG staff and current staff claim that Johannan abused them. This is the story of Amir Ben Johannan, who allegedly used his position to abuse influential people.

Who is Amir Ben-Yohanan?

Despite being the CEO of a company that relies on social media, Yohanan doesn’t seem to be familiar with social media. We couldn’t find Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram profiles in his name. Ironically, despite running a company that succeeds in visuals, his visuals aren’t really there. According to a brief background in The Wall Street Journal, Johannan graduated from the University of Sydney and was previously Senior Director of Finance at AT & T.

According to an article in The Real Deal, Yohanan was the real estate developer who founded the West of Hudson Properties. The property management company is based in Hackensack, NJ and was founded in 2012. Interestingly, Yohanan is still listed as CEO and owner on the company’s website. At some point between 2012 and 2019, Yohanan acquired Tongji Healthcare Group, a LA-based entity founded by a Chinese hospital. Later, Tongji University acquired the West of Hudson in 2020 and rebranded the company as Clubhouse Media Group.

Even before the rebranding, West of Hudson was known to run “party houses” for influencers in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Since the rebranding, CMG has acquired nine properties and closed three. In February, the company’s value temporarily surged to $ 2.5 billion as investors believed it was buying shares in the Clubhouse chat app. It then plummeted to $ 742 million, and CMG admitted in April that it “has considerable doubts about its ability to continue.”

Beyond that, we know very little about Johannan. Until the recent accusation, he was hardly in the limelight.

Girl claims abuse and exposes

Yohanan has been accused by 19 CMG members of various forms of abuse, from compulsory dates to abusive comments. They first talked to Business Insider. He elaborated on the challenges faced by influential people when living in CMG’s facilities. A girl in her twenties accused Johannan of “sending me a text message saying he had this guy who would be my boyfriend.” According to her, Johannan told her, “Make sure you look good” and “Make sure you are wearing your makeup.”

Johannan reportedly tried to set seven members on the date to get better content. In February, 19-year-old Johannan Sabrina Kesada dispelled concerns about overwork by saying he had to be on his period. She made those claims in a YouTube video, saying it was “like manipulating a teenage girl.” Another was told that she was “not stable enough” to work because she spent so much time with her boyfriend.

To make matters worse, CMG and Yohanan also launched an attack on the former members who spoke. In March, CMG stated that it had filed two defamation proceedings against former members and made a “false defamation statement” regarding the company and its operations. And so far, it hasn’t really acted on its claims. “It was through our challenge that we aimed to grow, learn, and modify the course for the benefit of our team of creators, our employees, and the industry as a whole,” CMG told insiders. Said.

