At Epic v Apple, everyone loses in the game that defines the game





If you’ve ever wanted to see a lot of persistent geeks struggling to define what makes up a game, Epicv. Apple is the test for you!

What is the difference between an app and a game? This sounds like Stoner’s question, but instead Epicv. Apple made up a significant amount of the morning. Trystan Kosmynka, marketing manager at Apples, explained that Roblox was an app. You see, the game has a beginning, an end, and a challenge. According to Cosminka, Roblox has experience that wasn’t considered a game. However, it’s great for Microsoft because we’ve confirmed that Minecraft is a game.

May 7th, 8pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) Roblox screenshots on the current Apple App Store

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers didn’t understand this distinction, and I didn’t. But Apple’s problem is here. If Roblox is a game, it’s pretty easy for Epic to compare Fortnite to it. Also, after Kosmynka testifies, a search for Roblox on the App Store will classify it as a game.

Roblox is free and can be purchased in-app. Apparently no one can define what a game is, so it’s no exaggeration to say that Roblox is a platform with games, but when you log on it looks like that. As you scroll, there are several small squares where you can join the game, each of which appears to have different rules. (The app calls these worlds.)

And when Cosminka doesn’t get the Roblox category correctly, well. It’s an own goal.

I always saw Fortnite as a game.

Anyway, when Epics Lauren Moskowitz started asking about redirects, Kosmynka shrank significantly. Was it a Snapchats bunny ear filter game? What about TikTok’s challenges? (The way this question was asked convinced me that I was probably the only person in TikTok’s room.) Things got worse for Cosminka during the speedrun of the question. Did he use Fortnite? Okay. Did he attend the concert there? No. Fortnite is a virtual world where you create characters, right?

I don’t call Fortnite the world. I’ve always seen Fortnite as a game, Cosminka replied. Did he play battle royale? Okay. Party Royale? No. Are you in creative mode? No. He knew Fortnite was holding a concert, but didn’t know it was streaming a movie. In the context of what a game is, Cosminka didn’t seem to know what he was talking about. It was a line of tense, and rather devastating questions.

At one point, Judge Gonzales Rogers said he didn’t understand why Minecraft was a game and Roblox wasn’t. (Repeat, according to the App Store: Roblox is definitely a game.) She asked Kosmynka about the industry definition of games. After all, there’s no one, but my colleague Adi Robertson is happy to talk under the table about game developers and scholars about magic circles, meaningful choices, and Johan Huizinga’s work.

Epic seemed to be trying to prove that Apple was inconsistent

Later, Matthew Weissinger, Vice President of Marketing at Epic Games, explained that Fortnite is a metaverse. One of Fortnite’s notable points was building a social place called the Metaverse. He murmured softly. (Every man we hear today will greatly benefit from the speech lessons.) One of the ways I tried to explain it is to think about all of us who are blocked and society. It’s a way to stay connected. Some of the most meaningful experiences I’ve had have been to log in to Zoom, and we have our friends and parents, and we celebrate Grandpa’s birthday.

We also found that Roblox has a battle royale mode similar to Fortnite. To be honest, the question to me right now is that Roblox is not a game and Roblox is a Metaverse.

Through this series of questions, Epic seemed to be trying to prove that Apple was inconsistent and giving money. Kosmynka testified that Roblox’s digression became even more bizarre as developers could now choose the category to which they belong instead of Apple. With Roblox, Apple seemed boring, and further testimony about the App Store review didn’t help.

Unless you’re a developer trying to pass a review, the process behind App Store reviews is incredibly boring. We scrutinized it thoroughly. Kosmynka testifies that Apple receives 100,000 app store submissions a week. However, only 500 people actually do human reviews, and much of the rest of the work is automated. It is impossible to judge how good an automated process is by listening to someone in court explaining it abstractly. Cosminka seemed confident when asked by Apple’s lawyer, but his voice became softer and softer when Epic cracked him.

One of the problems of limiting competition is the lack of innovation.

I heard about apps that Apple accidentally allowed in the store: apps that carry malicious ad fraud code, apps that mimic headspace, school shooters, games that shoot cannons at protesters, and some inappropriate apps ( The most interesting ones are Ganja Farm (Weed Empire). Kosmynka said in an email, “I’m making a serious error. Regarding school shooters, Kosminka is stunned that he might miss this. These details are in the app review process. It was worse than an abstract walkthrough.

At one point, Judge Gonzales Rogers wondered if anyone could be better than Apple in moderating the app store. Cosminka punted this answer. One of the problems with limiting competition is the lack of innovation, Judge Gonzales Rogers said. One of my concerns is that the situation will not improve if we do not let political parties compete on these topics. She then asked if Apple hired a third-party reviewer. it’s not.

There is an implicit contrast in the Epic Games Store. Steve Allison, VP and General Manager of the Epic Game Store, testified that despite the fraud, there were no known cases of malware or pirated content in the Epic Game Store. I couldn’t help but notice the contrast.

Apple’s lawyer, who didn’t introduce himself, guided us through the intolerable narration of the Epic Games website as part of Alison’s fiercely chaotic cross-examination. I understand that I need to narrate a lot for court records, but this was ridiculous. We have determined that there are many games in the Epic Games Store. I also decided that there were 25 games in the top 20 games section, which felt a bit bitch. The first non-gaming app, Spotify, appeared in the store in December 2020. No problem, but did this make Epic look bad? Or at least not the way the hut wanted.

Did you know that itch.io includes so-called adult games such as the game Sisterly Lust?

She stayed at the Epic Game Store: Itch.io’s in-store store. This is the indie game store that Epic added to the store in April. You can download the itch.ios store from Epic. Did you know that itch.io includes so-called adult games such as the game Sisterly Lust? Ringo’s lawyer asked. Some of the games on itch.io are so unpleasant that I can’t talk about them here, she sniffed. This was a more successful series of discussions that essentially explained why Apple didn’t want a store within its store.

Of course, the big difference between the Apple App Store and the Epic Game Store was economical. The 30/70 split, which Epic found very unpleasant, began with retailers who had to buy games at Wal-Mart, GameStop, etc. when physically packaged. As retailers moved away from PC games in favor of console games, Valve created Steam that mimicked the 30/70 split from traditional retail, but developed because it didn’t have to pay for discs, packages, etc. It was seen as an improvement among those. ..

So, until Minecraft publishes it at its own expense, Allisons says. Then someone suddenly looked taking 30 percent. In 2018, Epic launched the Epic Games Store, a reduction of only 12%. (To reassure developers who are afraid to lose revenue from Steam when they sign an exclusive deal with Epic, Epic has agreed to pay them a minimum guarantee.)

Importantly, developers don’t have to use their own Epic in-app payment system. So Epic can’t theoretically make money with in-app purchases. Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of Magic The Gathering Arena, and Ubisoft, which has multiple titles, use their own payment system.

Still, I find myself returning to the question that started that day. What is a game? It’s shocking to me that many people who specialize in apps and games can’t really answer this question. But in a sense, you can imagine that the trial has begun, intermediate, and ended. It costs a lot of money. Winners and losers. Moreover, if the verdict is appealed, it will almost inevitably get a sequel. Sure, Epic played well today, but it takes multiple good turns to win.

