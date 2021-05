Cathie Wood Ark ETF Rally and High Tech High Flyer Soars

Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF has recovered from the worst losses since 2018, riding a rally of stay-at-home order winners who thrived after a weaker employment report than expected on Friday.

Ark Innovation Exchange Traded Funds (ARKK) rose 1.3%, stopping an eight-day slide that wiped out about $ 5 billion from the value of ETFs. Tesla Inc, the top holding of the fund. Has risen 1.3%, ending a four-day decline. The fourth largest member, Roku Inc. Soared 12%. ETFs are still down 30% from their February peak.

“I love the setup,” Wood told CNBC in an interview on Friday. “Nothing has changed other than price and the resulting returns.” She’s strategy to target tech companies that could disrupt the industry could return more than 25% compound interest each year. He said he was expecting it.

The Ark Fund was added to the shares of Twitter, Roku, Skills and Peloton Interactive that week, according to an email from the company about its trading activities.

Wood gained fame in 2020 when her flagship ETF rose more than nine times and easily surpassed the wider market. She piled up on the winner of the stay-at-home order before the bottom of the March pandemic. Her fund holdings have grown to over $ 60 billion, making her company the seventh largest ETF issuer at its peak.

The strategy became sour in February when investors were replaced by companies that would benefit from the resumption of the economy. A recent sale, triggered by fears that a surge in inflation could make it difficult to justify the high valuation of many of her favorite stocks, has reduced Ark’s ETF holdings to $ 42.6 billion, issuing issuers. I was ranked 11th among them.

Wood previously told CNBC that the rotation was good as he suggested widespread participation in the bull market. “The worst thing that can happen to us is that the market focuses only on our stocks of the same kind, the innovation space. Instead, it has expanded,” she said on Friday.

Wood founded Ark in 2014. The company’s first four funds were seeded by Bill Hwang. Bill Hwang’s family office Archegos Capital Management exploded last month when some bets went bad.

