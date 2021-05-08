DJI Air2S Review | The Best New All-Purpose Drone for 2021





The DJI Air 2S is a drone that is difficult for almost anyone to take the lead. Photographers, videographers and drone enthusiasts will be amazed at the number of features Air 2S offers in its portable, powerful and user-friendly compact design.

Compared to last year’s drones, including the impressive Mavic Air 2, the Air 2S is really unbeatable for many reasons. It was reasonably priced, the specs were great, and many wondered if it was time to upgrade.

The DJI Air 2S costs $ 999 and includes a drone, remote control, battery and cables. Or $ 1299 for the Fly More Combo, which includes all standard items plus two spare batteries, neutral density filters, a charging hub, and a shoulder bag. Drones can be purchased from DJI.com.

Here’s my view on why drones are on the wishlist of so many people this year.

Design and specifications

The Air 2S design has been upgraded from Air 2 in many subtle ways. The front of the new drone is rounded and smooth. DJI has added two upward sensors on the front to avoid collisions, but otherwise it is very similar to the Air 2.

Almost all specs have been raised from the previous model. The upgrade includes a new 1-inch sensor that captures 20MP stills and 5.4K Ultra HD video at 30fps, or 4K video at 60fps and 150Mbps. The drone is equipped with the new DJI O3, the latest version of OcuSync, capable of wireless transmission operating at 12KM.

I hope 5.4K video can be recorded at higher frame rates, but overall I was impressed with the specs.

Like the Air 2, the Air 2S weighs 595 grams and can fly for up to 31 minutes.

The original Mavic Air was a sleek design that I missed, but the Air 2S takes advantage of a wider layout that makes the drone more stable and efficient.

When folded, it fits in most camera bags with a controller. Alternatively, the Fly More combo includes a simple, well-made compact bag for travel that has plenty of space for the ND filter and also has a spare battery.

The Air2S also includes 8GB of internal storage in case the memory card becomes full during flight.

Having a controller is a bit bulky, but it’s very comfortable and the battery lasts a long time. I like the design because I have my phone on top of the controls that make the screen easy to see. This controller also does a great job of holding the phone tight, with little room to shift, like some older models of controllers.

Flying & features

The DJI Air 2S is easy to fly and easy to operate, and thanks to APAS 4, obstacle avoidance has been upgraded and collision protection has been enhanced. Air 2S is not absolutely certain and will not work sideways, but it can detect most objects forward, backward, upward, and downward.

With a top speed of just over 68km / h, the Air 2S is comparable to its predecessor and treats it much like the Air 2.

You can remotely switch between three flight modes: cine, normal, and sport.

Cine mode provides slower, more stable, cinematic-style footage. In normal mode, all bells and whistles are provided faster to prevent the drone from flying over obstacles. Sport mode flies up to 19m / s or 68kph, but no obstacles can be avoided.

Drone features are perfect for both travelers and photographers, including the latest MasterShots, Digital Zoom, QuickShots and SmartPhoto.

MasterShots is probably the most exciting new feature and offers many options for anyone who wants to share a video right away from the DJI app, but with some limitations.

In MasterShots, if you set a subject such as a person, place, or building and then set the distance the drone will fly from the subject, the drone will automatically fly around and capture the footage. When you’re done, you can choose from several automatically created videos to download and share. The only downside is that the drone only serves video in 1080p, probably due to the processing power needed to capture the footage.

This is the same limitation as Quick Shots, so we hope to see a future DJI drone that can create automatic video at higher resolutions.

Photos and videos

Air 2S captures impressive, sharp and excellent photos and videos. It’s a great drone, and thanks to its 1-inch sensor, it does a great job in a variety of light conditions until dusk, providing the highest quality footage you’ve seen on a DJI drone. This includes the DJI Mavic 2 Pro with a better camera, but most people don’t mind the difference unless they shoot in manual mode.

One of my favorite features is the digital zoom, which works up to 3x in 5.4K mode. I found that the video looks great with 2x zoom and you can see the sample in the video below, but it’s a bit blurry at 3x.

If you want to take more video, you can record 10-bit D-log and RAW format photos with your drone. Capture ISO 100 to 6400 automatically or up to 12800 manually with an aspect ratio of 3: 2 or 16×9.

For daytime shoots, it’s worth learning how to use the ND filters included in the Fly More Combo. The video can be a bit jerky when it’s bright, so you can snap to one of the four filters to create smoother, better-looking footage.

Otherwise, it’s worth mentioning that there is no option to shoot vertically. That’s what I’m often asked about DJI drones, and so far they haven’t adopted vertical or portrait photography. If you plan to share your video with TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube Shorts, you’ll need to edit the video.

Like Air 2, the Air 2S can also capture hyperlapse video and other photo modes from previous DJI drones such as panorama.

Final idea

The Air 2S is exactly what most people want from a drone. It’s easy to fly and can be fast or movie. The 5.4K video is great, it looks great, and it’s a portable drone that you can take on an adventure or in a nearby park.

If I was trying to buy a new drone, this is what I get today, I know how valuable the camera bag space is, and the best results when we can travel again looking for. I’m looking forward to seeing the DJI update the drone’s Mavic Pro line, but Air quickly became my favorite for how to balance the line of key features.

Similarly, consider DJI Care Refresh if you are an inexperienced pilot or if you are flying in a location where conditions can cause a crash. DJI Care Refresh is a DJI Air2S for $ 99 for one year or $ 169 for two years and offers up to two or three replacement drones under these conditions, respectively.

See below for unpacking and first flight on Air2S. If you need help with your next drone choice, leave a comment on YouTube or find me on Twitter.

