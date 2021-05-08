Why Division Heartland is probably Battle Royale





The free play nature of Ubisoft’s next Tom Clancy looter shooter may suggest what The Division Heartland is like. It is a battle royale.

Ubisoft recently announced Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland. This is an upcoming free play article for the Predator Shooter series. The game is developed by Red Storm Entertainment, a studio under Ubisoft that has worked on both previous division games. Details are scarce at this time, and there is no information on the exact release date or what Division Heartland is like.

The most likely scenario is that Heartland will be some form of battle royale game. Rumors of division battle royale surfaced a few years ago, but it didn’t happen. Since the genre exploded in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite, all major game developers seem to be trying to get into the trend, most of which are free-to-play games like Division Heartland. Some established franchises have been successful in adopting game modes like Call of Duty’s Warzone, but other franchises like Battlefield haven’t been able to win a long-term player base.

Ubisoft promised. Division Heartland “provides a whole new perspective on space with new settings”, so it makes sense if the game is something other than another predatory shooter. Ubisoft has already allowed interested players to sign up for Early Access to Heartland, so it may not be long before specific gameplay details are revealed.

The division is already approaching the battle royale genre

The Division of firstTomClancy acquired a new game mode called Survival when it received the second round of paid content after its launch. Starting with a helicopter crash in the dark zone of Manhattan, the most dangerous area of ​​the game, players had to survive both PvP and PvE elements during extreme snowstorms. Although not a traditional battle royale, Division’s Survival has strong similarities to games such as Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown, requiring players to gather gear to reach their goals and safely pull out of the battle zone.

Given the series settings, Division Heartland can end up in the same vein as in survival mode. Both Talkov and Hunt have a Permadeath mechanic, and when killed, the player loses the character and equipment he brought into the game. Similar systems can fit into division battle royale fairly well, requiring players to hire division agents or operatives from different factions for each game. Most battle royale games, after all, have some form of comprehensive story, so if Division Heart Randy is part of the genre, gameplay mechanics like these are woven into the lore of the series. May be-probably related to the outbreak of the virus and happening somewhere in the Midwestern United States.

