Cathie Wood loves setting up shares after the sale and expects great profits from her strategy.





ArkInvest founder Cathie Wood said Friday that the pullback of tech stocks wasn’t a source of concern and her long-term bets would pay off over time.

“I love this setup,” she said on Friday at CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” “The worst thing that could have happened to us is that the market focuses solely on the innovation space of our stock.”

In rotation from high-growth regions of the market, some of Wood’s strategies have fallen by more than 30% from their February peak.

“From our point of view, the five-year period hasn’t changed anything but the price,” she said. In February, Wood expected a combined annual rate of return of 15% from its strategy, but predicts that number will rise from 25% to 30% after the recent price decline.

One name she sells is Apple while Wood sticks to her long-term bet. The fund is not allowed to hold cash, so instead, the dollar is reserved for what Wood, including Apple, called “cash-like innovation stocks.”

“FAANG certainly meets that standard of how they behave like defense,” she said. “During periods of volatility like we’ve just seen, we sell those shares and move to one of our purer or early-stage innovation companies that are being hurt by risk-off.”

Wood’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation, achieved some growth on Friday with a wide range of tech sectors, but the fund lost more than 9% of the week.

Approximately $ 760 million was withdrawn from the fund last week in this weakness, according to FactSet data.

Still, despite the spill, Wood said the company hasn’t seen a month’s redemption yet.

Wood gained fame in 2020, when a suite of exchange-traded funds focused on areas such as the Genome Revolution and robotics far outstripped the wider market.

Her funding has become very popular as her company has become more prominent. According to Wood, Ark’s assets have grown from $ 10 billion to $ 80 billion in just 10 months.

“It’s a parabola. We’re used to exponential growth. Our Ark strategy, the Ark innovation platform, grows exponentially, so capacity needs to grow exponentially. 100-800 Billion was a little faster than that, “she said.

