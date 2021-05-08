Click on a great photo to charge instantly





Oppo recently announced the latest phone in its Reno lineup. Reno5Pro claims to offer excellent photo features and excellent performance. I’ve been testing the phone for a few weeks, and here’s what I like and dislike about the Reno 5 Pro.

Favorite display

Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Due to the nature of AMOLED on the panel, the colors are really punchy and vibrant. In addition, the phone display was fairly bright, even while using the device in direct sunlight. The 90Hz refresh rate has only been added to the smooth user experience.

The panel is a curved panel, but it doesn’t meander, so you can feel the device smooth by hand. And this nice looking guy is certainly smooth, 7.6mm and weighs about 170 grams.

camera

Oppo Reno Pro 5 has a 64 megapixel shooter with an f / 1.7 aperture, a secondary 8 megapixel f / 2.2, a 115 degree ultra wide shooter, a 2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro shooter, and another 2 mega. It has a pixel f / 2.4 depth sensor. There is also a 32 megapixel selfie.

The primary shooter is arguably the one you will use most. That’s because you’re almost ready to capture any kind of scene or subject you throw at it.

In my tests, I found that the saturation and color of the image was slightly toned down. This could be aimed at a more natural color profile, which also looked like that.

It may not be appealing to many who are accustomed to the punchy colors of an image, but you can always edit it before posting.

In the dark, the primary shooter performed quite astoundingly. As you can see, I tried to illuminate the elements in my computer while preserving the details with less noise.

The ultra-wide shooter was also able to take really decent shots during the day, but don’t expect too much in the dark.

The macro shooter also tries to capture the details well, but I wanted to see the sensor higher than 2.4 megapixels.

Battery life

It is a 4350mAh battery that powers the device. This is really amazing considering how slim the phone is in the first place. The device was able to easily survive a day of web browsing, streaming, and gaming by saving about 35% of the battery at the end of the day. Results may vary, depending on usage.

Even better, Oppo packed the phone with support for a 65W fast charge. This allows the device to go from 0 to 100 in 40 minutes and sometimes really save lives.

Dislike performance

Oppo packs a Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000 + 7 nanometer octa-core CPU in combination with the Mali-G77MC9. In addition to this, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As some of you may not know, the Dimensity 1000+ is Mediateks’ latest and greatest smartphone SoC, and it certainly works that way.

Whether you’re juggling between heavy apps running in the background or playing demanding games like COD Mobile or Asphalt in the best available settings, your phone will perform incredibly well. ..

However, in some places you’ll find that the CPU isn’t as powerful as Snapdragon’s flagship product. For example, when using AI mode while capturing an image, or the fact that the video limit is 4K 30 fps, the phone will slow down and become less responsive. The CPU works fine, but it feels a bit underpowered compared to competing products.

No headphone jack

One of the few things I liked about the Reno 4 Pro, the predecessor of the Reno 5 Pro, was that it still included a headphone jack.

It sadly ended with Reno 5 Pro. Sure, it’s included in a USB Type-C earphone that sounds okay, but I’d like to see it still include a headphone jack.

Need to buy Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G?

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is a phone that not only looks good, but also performs well. It’s really well built and there are cameras that can really capture some impressive shots.

Sure, performance isn’t as good as the other flagship products on the market, but the average user may not notice this difference. Overall, the phone offers a good combination of style and functionality, and at a price of Rs 35,990, it’s an option worth considering.

