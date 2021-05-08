What about now that NVIDIA is shipping the RTX 3060 GPU with limited encryption to eCafes instead of gamers?





Despite already recognizing the widespread impact of GPU shortages on gamers around the world, NVIDIA still seems to be finding a way to not prioritize what appears to be its main customer base.

(Photo: VCG / VCG via Getty Images)

According to a report from WCCF Tech, NVIDIA is offering a number of new RTX 3060 GPUs with crypto mining limiters to Internet cafes in China, rather than gamers. According to sources, the company has received numerous orders for the Low Hash Rate (LHR) RTX 3060 from game cafes in the Asia Pacific region. Therefore, they instructed their add-in board partners to prioritize these orders.

As a result, GPU supplies could soon run out again, and NVIDIA seems completely unaware of what e-cafe is currently doing to make a profit despite the pandemic. Team Green seems very confident in the limited crypto mining performance of these new RTX 3060s, even though they “wrongly” unlocked the desired hash rate during the first release of the card.

According to various reports, NVIDIA is actually expected to ship these LHR RTX 3060s by next week, but inventory forecasts on launch dates are very harsh.

Is the LHR card effective in deterring miners?

The simple answer is no. The long answer includes that NVIDIA will not listen to the current state of the GPU market and will be blind. They have already tried to release a mining-specific CMPGPU, but it didn’t help.

As a result, NVIDIA has created LHR versions of some RTX 3000 cards to clearly guarantee that they will not be hacked. VideoCardz reports that these GPUs have different PCI device IDs and require new drivers. This may be part of a mining strategy. However, it is still unclear whether these cards have software-based or hardware-based limiters.

(Photo: Christian Wiediger)

Another thing Team Green is too blind to see or deliberately ignores is that Internet cafe owners actually turn the facility into a mining farm as a way to make a profit during COVID. That is. This is clear from the fact that many previous game cafes have been showing off mining rigs, as reported by PC Gamer. Well, no one can blame them, right? These e-cafes have had their customer base removed because they are not allowed to be visited by people.

Miners will find a way, so maybe gamers will have to do so too

If these LHR cards are actually only software protected, it’s only a matter of time before miners crack the limiter and everything is wasted. It also doesn’t help that NVIDIA is trying to release a driver with a crypto limiter like the 466.27 Game-Ready driver that came with the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition launch. Obviously, they will still find a way around it.

It’s no secret now that these crypto mining people are very witty when it comes to getting GPUs. As a result, gamers have no option to do so. Many people look at the second-hand market and try to win the raffle, and even rent bots like PCMag. That’s all that bad, and frankly, it exposes graphics card makers to bad light.

