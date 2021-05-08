Weekly Bite | Intels $ 3.5 Billion Expansion Plan, Googles Entertainment Space, etc.





Here’s a hand-picked list of important tech news this week in byte size.

Intels $ 3.5 Billion Expansion Plan in New Mexico

Intel announced on Monday that it will invest $ 3.5 billion in its New Mexico business to prepare for the production of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including Intel’s groundbreaking 3D packaging technology, Foveros. Foveros will allow Intel to build processors that stack computing tiles vertically instead of side by side, providing better performance with a smaller footprint, the company said in a release, system-on-chip to system-on-package. Added migration to. It enables you to meet the growing computing performance needs for artificial intelligence, 5G, and the edge. Investing in a company’s manufacturing operations is a key element of its recently announced IDM 2.0 strategy. Planning activities will begin soon and construction is expected to begin in late 2021, chipmakers say. In another development, IBM unveiled the world’s first 2-nanometer chip manufacturing technology on Thursday.

Google entertainment space on Android tablet

Google has introduced a new feature called Entertainment Space on Android tablets. Similar to KidsSpace, which was introduced last year, this new dedicated section will give users access to all movies, shows, videos, games and books on their tablets.[ウォッチ]Tabs allow users to find movies, TV shows, YouTube videos, switch streaming services, and get personalized trend recommendations from various services.[ゲーム]Tabs allow you to explore new games and return to your favorite games from Google Play games.[読む]On the tabs, you can read books, find and listen to audiobooks, and browse discounted books. Entertainment space is being rolled out for Wal-Mart tablets and will be globally available on new and some existing Android tablets such as Lenovo and Sharp later this year, Google said in a blog post. In another update, Google is ready to launch a new hybrid workspace model that allows 60% of Google’s employees to work in the office only a few days a week.

Apple’s new OS update fixes WebKit security issues

Apple released the latest OS update for the device on Monday. According to the company, this update fixes several WebKit security flaws that could have been actively exploited. iOS 14.5.1 and iPad OS 14.5.1 for iPhone 6s or later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 or later, iPad 5th generation or later, iPad mini 4 or later, and iPod touch (7th generation). macOS Big Sur 11.3.1; Apple Watch Series 3 and later watchOS 7.4.1 fixes a WebKit issue that could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code. Apple has also released iOS 12.5.3 for older devices such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation). Apple users[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can check and install the OS update at. This week, Apple also introduced a new paid ad slot for developers to promote their apps on the App Store. This is a move to expand a company’s advertising business.

Sennheisers Consumer Business Acquired by Sonova

Sennheiser’s consumer electronics business has been acquired by Swiss company Sonova, a Swiss company that provides hearing care solutions, the two companies said in a statement. In February, Sennheiser announced that it would focus on professional business in the future while looking for a consumer business partner. The two companies said the plan was to complete the transfer of the business to Sonova by the end of 2021. Phonak plans to add headphones and soundbars to its hearing aid portfolio, including hearing aid solutions such as hearing aids and cochlear implants. And Sennheiser will focus its unique strengths and resources on the Pro Audio, Business Communications and Neumann business areas. The two companies said they would work together under the Sennheiser brand in the future and signed a license agreement for their use. In another development, Twitter announced on Tuesday that it had acquired news technology company Scroll. It will be used as part of future subscription services.

Starship prototype withstands high altitude flight tests

The SpaceXs Starship SN15 successfully completed a high-altitude flight test from Starbase, Texas on May 5, after the last four Starship prototypes were destroyed during or shortly after landing. During the test flight, Starships SN8 and SN9 exploded during landing, and SN10 landed upright, but burned shortly after landing. The Starship SN11 prototype exploded during the landing approach on March 30. The SpaceXs Starship Test Flight aims to improve understanding and development of a fully reusable transportation system for transporting both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and more. In 2023, Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and the crew of dear Moon will sail around the moon on a starship. In another space update, SpaceX successfully returned four astronauts from the International Space Station last Sunday, with the first U.S. crew to splash down in the dark since the Apollo 8 moonshot. ..

Global monthly installs of Twitchs reach 22 million in the first quarter

According to a recent report by analytics firm Sensor Tower, Amazon’s popular livestreaming platform, Twitch, reached 22 million installations worldwide in the first quarter of 2021, up 62% year-on-year. Last year, Twitch was the fastest growing app store in India, and the platform continues to rise in 2021. In India, the number of Amazon service installations in the quarter at the end of March increased 146% year-on-year to 280,000. The United States remains the largest market for Twitchs, recording 5 million downloads in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 61% year-on-year. Other major markets include Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the United Kingdom. The number of users in March 2021 increased by 69% year-on-year. Last week, Netflix, a popular video streaming service, launched a new Play Something feature around the world.

For more information, please visit thehindu.com / technology.

