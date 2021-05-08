Apple mentions blood glucose monitoring in Apple Watch user survey





In a recent survey of users, Apple hinted at blood sugar monitoring. It may suggest that the next Apple Watch will have this feature in 2022.

According to a 9to5Mac report, Apple sent a new survey to Brazilian Apple Watch users to find out more about how they monitor their health data. The website was able to get screenshots of the survey from Brazilian readers.

Tokyo, Japan-April 24: Hajime Shimada bought a new Apple Watch in Tokyo on April 24, 2015, outside the boutique store Dover Street Market Ginza. I will show it at. The Apple Watch went on sale worldwide today after months of publicity and pre-orders.

Read more: iOS App Tracking Transparency: Almost all users opt out of ad tracking, claiming ongoing research

Apple is curious about which features are most used

Specifically, Cupertino asked about medications, diet, and other apps users are using to monitor recently reported blood glucose levels.

A survey of the health-only features section that surveyed current watchOS features. Some of them were: stand-up reminders, workout apps, activity rings, step counts. In addition, Apple wanted to know from users which of the above features were heavily used.

That’s why the Apple Watch is so popular with today’s consumers, 9to5 claims in its report.

According to a Stanford University study, it extends to the extent that it detects cardiovascular disease through the data it emits.

Apple and third-party apps

Apple then also asked which features of third-party apps users liked. Survey options included training tracking and dietary monitoring, including hydration and nutrition, medications, and blood glucose levels.

The above features are not available on Apple’s smart wearables. But one of the things about blood sugar has been hinted at earlier.

This feature has been speculated since a British startup proposed the next feature of the Apple Watch at SEC Filing.

Apple Watch and Needleless Glucose Monitoring

Apart from needleless blood glucose monitoring, the functions mentioned are alcohol level tracking and blood pressure tracking.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that one in ten Americans has diabetes. If the rumors are true, these patients will soon enjoy needleless tracking of blood glucose levels.

Therefore, it is no exaggeration to say that such a feature will be an important development not only for the Apple Watch but also for the general public.

What’s new in Apple Hinting

Some may be familiar with the case, which hints at new features in the investigation. This is because, as reported by iMore, Apple has in the past investigated whether users have used wall chargers and earphones from their newly purchased iPhone boxes.

Apple then removed both accessories from the iPhone box. Users must purchase them individually. After all, it was based on user research.

Related article: iPhone 6 users sued Apple after a smartphone exploded on suspicion of flaws.Here are some things to avoid to prevent this:

This article is owned by TechTimes

Teejay Boris Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

