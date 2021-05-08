Need to buy a refurbished AirPods?This is what happened when I tried it





It’s no secret that buying refurbished technology can be a wise and money-saving alternative to buying a new one. Sometimes you don’t see the difference. That said, with in-ear headphones like the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, things are pretty simple.

Unlike laptops and desktop monitors, regenerated AirPods and AirPods Pros can’t always chop words in someone else’s body. At the same time, both apple sprouts seem to be the first choice for a cash-saving strategy, as both are relatively expensive to buy new ones. So do you need to buy regenerated AirPods, or is that sudden factor too strong?

To find out, I bought my own refurbished AirPods Pro. Here’s what I got, what you can expect if you do the same, and some tips for buying a regenerated AirPods I’ve learned.

Buying a refurbished AirPods: What’s in the box?

(Image credit: Future)

I bought the AirPods Pro from the UK-based site Reboxed for £ 179 instead of the £ 249 suggested retail price. US equivalents, like the VIP Outlet and Backmarket, sell standard AirPods for just $ 95 and AirPods Pro for $ 163. Apple-owned Certified Refurbished stores, even AirPods Max, are particularly lacking in all sorts of AirPods, but you’ll find that there are significant savings that can come from third-party vendors.

The first thing I noticed when I unboxed my AirPods Pro was the lack of documentation. There is no manual or warranty card. Only a small booklet of regulatory information. Still, this eased the protracted fear that it was a genuine Apple product.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the package is the Lightning charging cable you normally get with your AirPods Pro, but the earphones themselves are safe, healthy, and inside the charging case. Some additional silicone eartips were also included in another buggy.

Id purchased the AirPods Pro in a “premium” state. This is the closest to mint or near mint on the Reboxeds scale. Refurbished retailers often use such scales and, in theory, may sell models with more cosmetic damage at even lower prices, as long as they are fully functional.

At first glance, Id was either wisely chosen or lucky. There were no scratches or chips on both the AirPods Pro and the charging case, the status LEDs were working properly, and the Lightning port was free of debris. There was a fingerprint on the back of the case and I peeled off some small dark fibers, but the former was basically nothing. The latter could easily come from a cleaning cloth.

I didn’t know if the tip of my ear was new or clean. There was no discoloration or odor, and it seems that it was simply wiped off.

(Image credit: Future)

Until I looked closely at the internal pressure relief grill, I found some spots. I don’t think it was earwax, but is there anyone who really has earwax up to ear level? However, the spots were a few millimeters in size, but at least I decided to do an extra scrub with a cloth until they were completely clean.

(Image credit: Future)

Functionally, this was a perfectly normal set of AirPods Pros. It paired with my phone without any problems, played music with the high audio standards expected of Apple earphones, and both Force Sensors worked fine.

Of course, having AirPods fully functional should be the least expected, even if it’s a remanufactured product. However, I bought from a typical example of a refurbished retailer, but it’s worth mentioning that the results may vary depending on where you buy from and the level of used / like-new / like-new condition. There is. Various accessories and documents may or may not be available. Purchasing a particularly cheap pair can cause cosmetic damage to your refurbished AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Buying Played AirPods: Is That A Good Idea?

(Image credit: Future)

That said, I think it’s worth buying a refurbished AirPods, even if you have to do a little extra cleaning. Yes, the notion that they’ve been heard by someone else is a bit crude in abstraction, but once you get your earphones, there’s nothing to be afraid of.

To be honest, after a bit of focus on Bluetooth pairing, I completely forgot that this was a set of used buds until I had already heard of it. And I’m not a tough guy: I tremble if I’m sitting in a chair that someone left warm. But in this case, it’s like someone with years of experience cleaning the chair appears, disinfects the chair, replaces worn upholstery, and politely hands me £ 70.

(Image credit: Future)

Again, your mileage can change and Im isn’t too sure to buy a refurbished AirPods with a few more bumps and scrapes just to lower the price. The damage may reflect how the original owner handled the hardware, perhaps more than the remanufacturer’s exhaustive one. Also, poorly maintained AirPods or AirPods Pro pairs are prone to invisible technical issues or may not have occurred during the refurbishment.

Still, I’m from experience, you can say that you can buy a regenerated AirPods or AirPods Pro and get it for a fair amount of money.

Tips for buying regenerated AirPods

Try purchasing from a specialty retailer. It doesn’t have to be a retailer specializing in recycled products in itself, but many trusted electronics stores have a more standardized recycling process that should give better results. Note on eBay: This is full of “seller-played” AirPods and AirPods Pro, but I can’t be sure of their quality. The eBay store has a store in a trusted VIP Outlet, but you should be aware of star ratings and buyer feedback.

Look for a warranty. Another benefit of using an established retailer is that the refurbished AirPods are more likely to come with a warranty. This is much easier to return for either a replacement or a refund, even if what you receive is not in the condition you wanted. For example, Reboxed offers a 15-month warranty on AirPods Pro against manufacturer failure and a 30-day refund or replacement period. However, this warranty does not cover accidental damage (including water damage) or reduced battery life when compared to what you get from a new product.

Get ready to buy your own accessories. That doesn’t mean I mean a charging case: it really should come as standard. However, you may need to provide your own Lightning charging cable, as you did with the AirPods Pro in otherwise good condition.

If in doubt, buy your own AirPods Pro tips. This is clearly not a standard AirPods option, but one approach you can take is to buy a pair of refurbished AirPods Pros and install a new, individually purchased set of eartips yourself. is. In this way, you can be absolutely sure that no one else has the component that comes into contact with your ear most. Richard Friday, owned by TG, especially liked the Comply foam tip, but the official AirPods Pro eartips are available directly from Apple.

Bookmark the AirPods support page. Refurbished technologies, including AirPods, may not come with the original manual, so you may need to refer to Apple’s support page for guidance. Alternatively, you can find both basic and additional tips and tricks in the AirPods Usage Guide.

