Google Stadia has figured out how to throw away a gorgeous gamepad for TV play





Currently, there is only one official way to play the Google Stadia game streaming service on a 4K TV with the latest generation Chromecast Ultra connected to the company’s own Stadia controller via Wi-Fi. That’s because Google hasn’t yet introduced Stadia to the new and improved $ 50 Chromecast, and its predecessor didn’t support Bluetooth. So the only way to pair a controller was to loop through a Google server in the cloud.

However, Google currently has a workaround, reported by 9to5Google. The latest version of the Stadia app on Android hides a new bridge mode. In this mode, you can send a controller signal from your smartphone to play Stadia on your smartphone’s touch screen or connect another gamepad to your smartphone. According to the text snippet embedded in the APK, you can also change the TV volume using your mobile phone.

9to5Google found this graphic in the APK and promoted the bridge mode. Image: Google

The original Stadia controller has been a thorny issue for businesses since Stadia was launched on November 19, 2019. So it’s no surprise if Google decides to move on. By the time buyers could use Google’s wireless controller wirelessly outside of Chromecast Ultra desktop web browsers and Android smartphones, it wasn’t initially supported, so they had to physically connect a USB-C cable. .. USB-C audio has also taken some time, and Bluetooth audio via a controller has not yet been realized.

Thankfully, third-party controller support is extremely robust on these other platforms, making it easy to sync and play your PlayStation or Xbox gamepad. Also, you will rarely need this new bridge mode to play Stadia on the 2020 Chromecast. The new Chromecast supports Bluetooth game controllers. Judging from some Steam Link and GeForce Now sessions with my 8BitDo gamepad, Bluetooth gamepad support may work fine.

For now, it’s a bit unclear how much Google cares about Stadia. After rejecting all the game studios in the company in February, I claimed that the text was hanging on the wall. Since then, Stadia has lost a product manager and at least six additional staff, and has been the subject of two reports of internal struggles. Apparently, Google had to pay tens of millions of dollars for each game to a publisher like Ubisoft just to port the game to Stadia.

