Top 50 Most Diverse Companies?Only three tech companies are creating the list





(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Diversity Inc has released the 2021 version of the “2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, with companies such as Hilton, Mastercard and Toyota at the top of the list.

However, the list is markedly lacking in most major tech companies, highlighting long-standing criticisms of the entire tech industry that they are nearly homogeneous at almost all levels.

Accenture, Comcast and ADP were all included in the top 10 sections of the list, but no other tech company was featured. Carlos Rodriguez, president and CEO of ADP, said the dramatic changes in the world today require efforts to address diversity, fairness, and workplace inclusion among the company’s 58,000 employees. He said he had exposed his sexuality.

Rodriguez added that the company is responsible for diversifying its workforce following global protests against racism and police atrocities in the summer of 2020.

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast, added that the 2020 protests have spurred Comcast to make changes to its employees.

“In many ways, 2020 was a challenging year that pushed our society to the limit, yet it is an opportunity to sharpen and deepen our commitment to build stronger and more to us. In other words, it really gave me an obligation. A fair, just and comprehensive future. “

This list is based on a variety of metrics, including gender and racial representation of all employees, management and board, new or promotion, corporate leader commitment to prioritize diversity and inclusiveness, and supplier diversity. Will be created.

Companies are also rewarded for philanthropy focused on underrepresented groups and their involvement with local nonprofits.

The technology industry is particularly slow-changing, but efforts are being made to promote diversity. Last June, Crunchbase CEO Jager McConnell said he would display diversity data on company profiles on his site to more effectively drive businesses run by women and minorities.

“We wanted to take a positive and lasting stance to fight for fairness, diversity and inclusiveness in the startup world, and race / ethnic data is just the starting point. We have a lot of underfunded communities and we are actively investigating. How to expand our data to support these groups in the future. “

