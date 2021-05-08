The best AirPods deals on Amazon lay out the best discounts, starting at $ 129 this weekend





AirPods are more expensive at some stores. For the weekend, we have AirPod deals that fit your budget.

Through Amazon’s big sale, you’re just one step away from getting your wireless earphones through the big discounts and prices you can buy the AirPods Pro, 2019 Apple AirPods, and the latest AirPods Max you want.

We’ve delivered some great deals this week, so let’s get started.

Amazon Deals Shows You The Best AirPods Of Your Favorite

(Photo: Jess Bailey Designs from Pexels) Amazon’s great deals on Apple’s AirPods this weekend.

With AirPods Pro, you’ll witness the best deal of this month for your precious earphones, so you don’t have to worry about inventory. Previously it was $ 249, but now Amazon will offer it for $ 197.

Now you can get a $ 20 discount on AirPods and wireless charging cases for just $ 149.99. If you have a limited budget this month and want to solve it with a regular charging case, you can buy AirPods for only $ 129 (previously it was $ 159).

If you’re looking for a new AirPods Max on the market, Amazon’s $ 16 discount could be a weekend game changer.

Don’t miss these amazing deals coming from Amazon. For Apple products, take advantage of rare price cuts to always return to their original price.

Click here to find out more before it’s too late. That way, their inventory will be updated.

Learn more about this week’s AirPod deals

If you’re interested in Apple’s AirPods features, TechRadar reports, here’s the full details. Let’s take a quick look.

Amazon Deals: Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2019)

For $ 128.98 (formerly $ 159) on Amazon, you can get the most affordable deals on these AirPods. You can also save up to $ 30 off.

The amazing thing about the charging case is its 20 hours of battery life. Non-stop talk for 3 hours is possible with one charge!

Amazon Deals: Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2019)

Previously, the high price of $ 199 was too high for buyers. With the latest Amazon deals, you can buy for only $ 149.99. This saves $ 49.

Last week’s price for this Apple product was $ 10 higher than this week’s deal. We’re proud of our Qi compatible charging mats, so there’s no mistake when buying these next-generation wireless earphones.

Amazon Deals: Apple AirPods Pro

For just $ 197 on Amazon (formerly $ 249), you’re ready to experience the next level of listening to your favorite music. The nice thing about this deal is the $ 52 discount. This is a rare perk that you can get from other stores.

In addition to the 24-hour battery life in the wireless charging case, you can also enjoy the active noise canceling (ANC) function.

Amazon Deals: Apple AirPods Max

Finally, the most expensive product in the lineup is the Apple AirPods Max, which is now available at a discounted price of $ 532 (formerly $ 549). Save $ 16 by buying these cool headphones with ANC functionality and 20 hours of battery life.

Its silver color doesn’t disappoint you like its overall performance.

