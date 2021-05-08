Google Pixel 65 upgrade required to fight iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21





It’s still a few months away from the announcement and launch of the Google Pixel 6, so it’s more likely that you’ll hear about the budget-friendly Pixel 5a first, but that doesn’t mean you can’t guess about your upcoming flagship product.

Google doesn’t sell a lot of pixel lines because it’s worried about Samsung and Apple’s duopoly. However, Pixel devices are important not only for Android fans, but also for developers to test their apps against the latest and greatest versions of Android. After all, that’s the point of developer preview.

So what does the Pixel 6 need to do to compete with its rivals and not make the same mistakes as the Pixel 5? Let’s discuss.

Pixel 6: Performance

The Pixel 5 was equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor. That chip is fine, but it lags behind last year’s Snapdragon 865, which powered top-class handsets, not to mention the Snapdragon 888, which has emerged as the 2021 Android flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S21. With the Pixel 5, you’ll notice where the 765G starts to struggle, especially on intensive tasks.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For example[最近]When you select an app from the menu, there is a noticeable delay between tapping and opening the app. This often happened when using the Pixel 5 (both Android 11 and Android 12 Developer Previews) and I’m used to it. However, I still had a persistent feeling in my heart.

Thanks to Apple’s processor, the iPhone 13 will be as powerful as the iPhone 12 series. The Galaxy S21 is on the best Qualcomm processor available today. The Pixel 6 is in fierce competition, especially when using Google’s first-generation in-house chipset, the Whitechapel (all other cans of worms).

Pixel 6: Other storage options

The Pixel 5 was offered in a single storage configuration of 128GB. It’s not a problem. It’s certainly better to start with 64GB, like the Pixel 4/4 XL and iPhone 12. However, I hope 256GB will be available. I understand that Google wants to buy a cloud storage service, but at least it offers users another storage option.

Pixel 6: 3 cameras

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Until the Pixel 4/4 XL, Google smartphones handled everything with a single rear camera. And while it worked for the most part, people wanted ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses (even given Pixels’ remarkable software when it comes to digital zoom). With the Pixel 5, I got a super wide-angle lens.

Ideally, the Pixel 6 will follow the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 Pro by offering the main wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto. This greatly improves Pixels’ already amazing camera performance. Google doesn’t have to go outboard like Samsung did with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it’s great to be able to choose from all three options.

Pixel 6: Fast charging

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The Pixel 5 charges slowly at 18W. This is an unacceptable border, given how fast charging, including wireless charging. I want to see at least 25W, if not faster. This is one way Google can really beat the Galaxy S21.

I wasn’t looking for a OnePlus-level charging speed, but it would be great if Google could provide the 65W charge found in the OnePlus 9 series. Requires faster wired and wireless charging. The Pixel 5 can reverse charge other devices via the battery sharing feature. Charge Google, Pixel faster.

Pixel 6: Value

Google’s Pixel Line always had some quirks while the company was overcharging for the phone. The Pixel 4/4 XL was particularly bad, especially with a short battery life. The Pixel 5 lowered it by one notch to a price of $ 699.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Still, it seemed too expensive considering what was obtained when compared to the Galaxy S20 FE. The phone orbits the Pixel 5 and offers the best of the Galaxy S20 at a relatively low price.

believe me. I want Pixel6 to be successful, but it’s not too far away unless Google decides on the right price-to-performance ratio. If you can avoid Google preying on yourself by offering a mobile phone that has almost all the same features as the flagship for as little as $ 200, like last year’s Pixel 4a 5G, sales will improve. ..

Pixel 6: Outlook

The Pixel 6 has a few months left before Google reveals everything. And before the fall launch of the phone, we could see more leaks appearing. But doing these five things right is important to a successful call. Spending $ 699 on a Pixel 5 is hard to swallow, so value is arguably the most important.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Every year, we hold our breath to see if the Pixel line succeeds, but with little success. However, the Pixel 4a seems to be relatively successful for Google. So I was worried about what the successor to the phone would do.

The Pixel 6 doesn’t affect the sales of the Galaxy S21 or iPhone 13, but it needs to be comparable to create a niche market among developers and hardcore Android users.

