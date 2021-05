Washingtonian Appoints 2021 Tech Titan as President and CEO of NVTC | News

McLean, Virginia, May 7, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), a member and trade association of the technology community in northern Virginia, was announced today by President and CEO Jennifer Taylor by Washington Magazine. , The Networkers, Nonprofits, and Incubators category “Tech Titan”. The Tech Titan Award honors top leaders with a proven track record in technology, whose influence and vision drive the local technology community.

The 2021 Tech Titans were selected through both an informal process of reporting and nominations from peers. With a list of over 170 technology and industry leaders, Taylor serves as a guide to publications for the most important and innovative leaders in Washington’s digital economy. In the first year of wearing the title, Taylor was added to the list by fellow power players, innovators, network personnel, lobbyists, and government officials such as Appian, Class Technologies, Sonatype, and Socially Determine.

Jennifer Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of NVTC, said: “We are very proud of the work NVTC has done to build a vibrant collaboration technology community, especially during a pandemic. NVTC members continue to inspire me every day and our council We look forward to the association promoting technological innovation and promoting the development of the workforce. “

While the pandemic confused the event situation, NVTC has continued to provide virtual events, content, and resources to help businesses pivot and adapt to the new digital era. In addition, NVTC experienced a 75% increase in both member engagement and the number of annual events offered, including the Masters of Leadership Series, CFO Series, and Let’s TalkTech with NVTC. Just last month, the organization partnered with Virginia Tech’s Data Science Academy to launch a new series of data science speakers that show how data science influences business operations, government policy, and consumer decisions. ..

In July, NVTC celebrates its 30th anniversary of connecting, educating and advocating members and their employees while contributing to the thriving technology ecosystem in the country’s metropolitan area.

For a complete list of 2021 Tech Titans, please visit: https: //www.washingtonian.com/2021/05/03/2021-tech-titans/

# # #

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is an industry association that represents the Northern Virginia Technology Community. As one of the country’s largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies, service providers, academic institutions, foreign embassies and non-profit organizations in all sectors of the industry, from SMEs and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies. Is provided. Nearly 500 entities make up NVTC membership and are organized as resources for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, strategic relationships promotion, and regional branding as a key global technology. I am considering. Center. Go to NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

Media contacts

Kara Mauceri, Northern Virginia Technology Council, 301-775-3322, kmauceri @ nvtc.org

Lexie Janney, Merritt Group, 540-520-3042, janney @ merrittgrp.com

Source Virginia Northern Technology Council

