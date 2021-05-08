Instagram test Reshare sticker for sharing posts to stories





Instagram has tested how to emphasize re-shared feed posts to stories. In some markets, Instagram has disabled resharing of posts to stories and started displaying resharing labels in stories. This experiment is not yet complete as a new Reshare sticker is currently being created.

Instagram is testing new Reshare stickers that you can use in your stories. Based on a discovery by app researcher Alessandro Palazzi (via Social Media Today), stickers can be used for feed posts re-shared to the story. It’s not yet known what the sticker will look like in the end, but the purpose is clear. Instagram wants to show that it’s a re-shared post. This looks like another way Instagram discourages resharing posts. In a test with this feature disabled, the community wants to reduce feed posts in the story. You will not be able to add feed posts to your story during this test.

Instagram also displayed a re-shared post label just below the story’s username, which didn’t seem to make any difference. If Instagram removes the ability to reshare posts, it can get a lot of backlash from users. It can have a negative impact on some users, especially creators and businesses that want to increase their presence in the app. Sharing posts in articles can also affect users who want to support other businesses and accounts.

Paluzzi discovered another Instagram feature in testing. This is an option for users to schedule live video. Instagram Live has also been on the rise since the pandemic epidemic last year. Later, live sessions added support for four people, and recently users have been able to turn off audio and video.

