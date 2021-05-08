This important new security feature – update Google Chrome now to get BGR





At this point, if you’ve visited our website in the last few months, you don’t have to convince us to download it when the latest updates for all apps and devices are removed. Zero-day vulnerabilities are discovered almost every day, and one of the best ways to keep your private data private is to get updates immediately. At that point, I hope all Chrome users have already updated their browser to version 90, but if for some reason they’re holding it (or just forgetting it), Google will update it this week yet another I shared the reason.

Alex Gough, an engineer on the Chrome platform security team, revealed in a blog post on Tuesday that Chrome 90 for Windows devices employs hardware forced stack protection. This was announced by Microsoft in March. This mitigation technology makes it more difficult for hackers to exploit security bugs and has been installed since the December update of Windows 20H1 with Intel Core 11th Gen and AMD Zen 3 CPUs.

“With this mitigation, the processor maintains a new protected stack (shadow stack) of valid sender addresses,” Gough explains. “This improves security because it makes writing exploits more difficult, but it can affect stability if the software loaded into Chrome is not compatible with the mitigation.”

If you want to know more about this new technology, be sure to read the entire blog post. However, in reality, hardware stack protection is a response to a new attack method called Return Oriented Programming (ROP). Invented by an attacker after Microsoft introduced Data Execution Prevention.

According to Gough, how stack protection fights ROP is:

The CPU maintains the shadow stack along with the existing stack. This stack cannot be manipulated directly by normal program code and stores only the return address. The CALL instruction has been modified to push the return address (the instruction after the CALL) to both the regular stack and the shadow stack. The RET (return) instruction gets the return address from the normal stack, but verifies that it is the same as the one stored on the shadow stack area. If so, the program will remain and continue to work as usual. If the addresses do not match, an exception will be thrown and intercepted by the operating system (not Chrome). The operating system has the opportunity to change the shadow area to allow the program to continue, but in most cases the address mismatch is the result of a program error and the program will terminate immediately.

This technology has its limitations, but all you need to know is to protect yourself from malicious attacks. If you’re not sure if you’ve updated to the latest version of Chrome on your Windows 10 computer,[設定]>[Chromeについて]Please go to and check if it is up to date.

