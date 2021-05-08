7 Ways Artificial Intelligence Improves Healthcare





Emerging technologies have the potential to completely change the way the healthcare industry and people manage their health. In fact, technological innovations in healthcare and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to provide more convenient and personalized care for patients.

It could also generate significant value across the industry, up to $ 410 billion annually by 2025.

This graphic by RYAH MedTech explores how technology, and more specifically AI, can transform healthcare.

How does technology disrupt the patient’s experience?

Technological innovation is emerging across a wide range of medical applications.

As a result, AI can impact every step of a patient’s journey, from early detection to rehabilitation and even booking follow-up.

Here we look at each step of the patient’s journey and how AI is expected to transform it.

1. Prevention

Wearables and apps track vast amounts of personal data, and in the future AI may use that information to make patient health recommendations. For example, AI can track blood glucose levels in diabetics and provide personalized, real-time health advice.

2. Early detection

Devices such as smartwatches, biosensors and fitness trackers can monitor heart rate, breathing patterns and more. As a result, health apps may notify users of anomalies before the condition becomes critical.

Wearables can also have a significant impact on the prevention of falls in the elderly. AI-enabled accelerometer bracelets and smart belts can detect early warning signs such as poor grip strength, hydration levels, and muscle mass.

3. Visiting a doctor

A variety of smart devices have the potential to support healthcare professionals. For example, voice technology can help transfer clinical data. This means less administrative work for healthcare professionals and more time to focus on patient care.

Virtual assistants are expected to take off in the next 10 years. In fact, the healthcare virtual assistant market is projected to reach US $ 2.8 billion with a CAGR of 27% by 2027.

4. Test result

Traditionally, test results were analyzed manually, but AI has the potential to automate this process through pattern recognition. This has a significant impact on infection testing.

5. Surgery / hospital visit

Studies show that the use of robotics in surgery can save lives. In fact, one study found that robot-assisted kidney surgery increased the success rate by 52%.

Robotics can also assist healthcare professionals with repetitive tasks such as replenishing consumables, disinfecting hospital rooms, and transporting medical equipment. This allows healthcare professionals to spend more time with their patients.

6. Rehabilitation

Personalized apps have great potential for care management. At the patient level, AI-enabled apps can be tailored specifically for individuals to track progress and adjust treatment plans based on real-time patient feedback.

At the industry level, user-generated data has the potential to reduce R & D costs and improve clinical trial accuracy.

7. Follow-up and remote monitoring

The virtual nurse app helps maintain patient accountability by consistently monitoring the patient’s own progress. It empowers the patient by putting control in their own hands.

This shift in power has already taken place. For example, in a recent Deloitte survey, more than one-third of respondents were willing to use home diagnostics, and more than half were relieved if they didn’t agree with their doctor.

About all that experience

Through the use of wearables, smart devices, and personalized apps, patients are becoming more and more connected and therefore less reliant on traditional healthcare.

However, as virtual care becomes more common, healthcare professionals need to maintain high quality care. To do this, virtual training for physicians is important, along with a user-friendly platform and intentionally designed apps to provide a seamless user experience.

