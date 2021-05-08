WhatsApp launches Mama Love animation stickers.How to download





WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack for Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on May 9th each year. The new sticker pack has already been released to both iOS and Android users around the world. The sticker pack is called “Mama Love”.Also read-WhatsApp reveals what happens to your account if you do not agree to the new privacy terms

The MamaLove Sticker Pack contains a total of 11 stickers. These are all animated stickers and static stickers.Read Also-WhatsApp will break the May 15 deadline to accept the new privacy policy: important points to know

The new Mother’s Day 2021 sticker pack is available to all users around the world. If you haven’t received the sticker pack yet, please visit the Google Play Store or App Store to update the WhatsApp app immediately.Read also-WhatsApp mobile app, how to enable / disable dark mode on the web

To download the sticker pack, you can access the sticker library available in the WhatsApp application. Once that’s done, all you have to do is open a chat on the messaging platform and click on the sticker option that appears next to the input space. Then click on Mama Love Sticker Pack to say hello to your mother on Special Mother’s Day.

If you don’t like the special Mother’s Day sticker pack officially released by WhatsApp, you can get related packs from third party platforms. However, this option is only available for Android options. The Google Play Store has several third-party apps with many Mother’s Day sticker options.

This weekend (and every weekend!), We celebrate mom and remember all the big and small moments to thank us. Happy Mother’s Day for all the moms out there!

The new “Mama Love” sticker pack is currently available on WhatsApp: https: //t.co/0c2euY7AkB pic.twitter.com/CFaKQEuNtc

WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 7, 2021

New WhatsApp feature released

WhatsApp recently launched several new sticker packs for Android and iOS users around the world to make the platform even more attractive and interactive. New sticker packs include Egg And Chup, Realistic Rabbit, Betakkuma 2, Square Cheeses Daily Life, Woman Cactus, and the burdensome pigeon named Eagle.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced several more sticker packs. One was exclusively for Ramadan and the other was for celebrating Earth Day.

The messaging platform recently introduced an easy way to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine center. Earlier this month, Will Cathcart, Head of Messaging Platform, announced that the company is working with health partners to operate a helpline in the form of a chatbot in its messaging app.

To find a nearby COVID-19 Vaccine Center, you must first save +91 9013151515 in your contact list, then go to WhatsApp, find the number in your contact list and enter Namaste. The auto attendant will prompt you for your PIN code. Chatbots send a list of vaccine centers in specific locations.







