Craig Rounds samples C8 Corvette at bend

C8 Corvette will be released easily First shipment to arrive down under yet in the form of a left handle in the Q4 Demo example

The 2022 C8 Chevrolet Corvette made a momentary appearance today at Bend Motorsports Park in Australia’s soil.

The Panther at the OTR Supersprint Supercar event was Australia’s first member to get a glimpse of the new mid-engined engine Vett, including Dave Carrie, a street machine scribe. Behind the steering wheel of Drive C8 on the left was Joanne Stogiannis, the boss of General Motors’ Special Vehicle (GMSV).

“It was a blink, and you would miss the situation in it,” Dave said. “The car wasn’t open to the public. The GMSV people idled the car in the pits and then went around a gentle lap. I wanted them to spin a little and hear what they heard. It sounds noisy, but unfortunately it’s not. “

After Corvette finished the lap, the classic Holden group from FX to VF took their own honorary rap.

Shortly thereafter, GMSV dropped a video featuring C8 and Clay Grounds shot at Bend the afternoon before, after the track wasn’t open to the public.

“I think I did a” demonstration run, “but I did a workout. The first turn was just over 240km / h, and I think the car is running very smoothly, coupled with the paddle shift. “Lowndes says. You can check out more of his commentary in the video above.

So what did the Panther think? “The reaction from the people I spoke to was overwhelmingly positive,” Dave said.

“Some thought the front was a bit high, but everyone was impressed with the styling. I think it was the suspension setting. Some wondered if they could afford it, but You can get it anytime!

“The fact that this car had a left-hand steering wheel made some think that the C8 delivered in Australia would be modified in Australia like the Camaro, but I think the car was manufactured in RHD in Bowling Green, Kentucky. I told them.

“In my case, $ 144,990 seems to be a good fit for a fairly exotic mid-engined V8 sports car with respect to the chassis. Visually, I thought it looked great. What’s wild to me is that the car is a corvette. It’s easy to identify .. Given what it represents a leap forward in evolution, it’s pretty impressive. You can’t wait until the fourth quarter for it to go on sale. “

“What I’m really excited about the C8 is that it’s the culmination of 60 years of effort by people within GM to make a mid-engined Corvette,” Dave said.

“Returning to Zora Arkus-Dantov. He joined GM in 1953 and hated how crude the first Corvette was. He used CERVI and CERVII (Chevrolet Engineering Reasearch Vehicle) to drive the cause. Built and continued to stack. Midship prototypes of the 1970s and 1980s.

“They were all great, some even rotationally powered! So, as a car history geek, it’s cool to see that vision finally come true.”

XP-895 Corvette prototype with aluminum body manufactured in 1972 when John Z. Delorian ruled as GM’s boss

