The revival of Google TV keeps TiVo away from Android





A year ago, the TiVoStream 4K dongle was launched for $ 50 (currently for $ 40) and applied the company’s software to provide a front end for streaming services while running on Android. The idea is that knowledge of the content and easy access can help viewers pull out the items they really need from different silos, making code disconnecting more accessible.

In late 2019, then CEO Dave Shull said he was betting the company’s future on the plan, but the problem broke out just months after Stream 4K was released. Google has released a new Chromecast with a “Google TV” interface. Features such as recommendations and individual profiles that are very similar to what TiVo is trying to provide.

So what’s next? ZatzNotFunny said this week in a call from TiVo owner Xperi about revenue, highlighting the issue and the resulting redirection. The Seeking Alpha transcript shows what Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner said in answer to the question, and provides slides showing the steps he plans to take on the TiVoStream platform.

TiVoStream Roadmap

Simply put, Android-based TiVo Stream 4K devices don’t seem to have a future beyond next year. From 2023 to 2024, Xperi will offer TiVoStream as a smart TV OS similar to what it sees from Android. , Roku, Fire TV, and even LG’s webOS. In my last phone call, Xperi suggested shifting as a three-step process, but now it has only two steps.

“As we worked on this combination, we’ve made a lot of plans for a three-step approach, starting with the Stream 4K product, which is a dongle that connects to the TV, and moving to embedded applications,” said Kirchner. It’s a recommended user interface option, but it’s originally based on the idea that it resides on Android TV. “

“It changed last fall. Google came out and said it intends to go beyond core OS-level products and actually enter the UX business. By doing so, it makes sense in other ways. Overturns the ability to think that it can be replaced. I live on a lower level platform. “

Apparently TiVo’s view is that its stream interface is easy for customers to use. This encourages customers to spend more on different video options and encourage TV makers to incorporate operating systems into their devices. However, based on current plans, it can take years to find out how many manufacturers are on that route.

