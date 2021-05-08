Companies that expanded technology during COVID-19 grew revenue five times faster | 2021





According to a recent report, companies that doubled their investment in data-intensive technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic are growing revenue five times faster than companies that are lagging behind in innovation.

A report by global consulting firm Accenture, “Make the Leap, Take the Lead,” defines leaders as companies that drive the adoption of technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company released a report last week.

Companies that have just recently invested in new technology for the first time are defined in the report as being late. According to Accenture, their spending on technology was primarily to maintain business operations during the pandemic.

According to company research, technology not only allows companies to survive, but also prosper in one of the most devastating times in history.

In the same report for 2019, leader revenues grew twice as fast as they were behind, or 60% less than they are today.

The report states that COVID-19 only widened the gap between leaders and lagards.

Companies that have compressed digital transformation into shorter timeframes of years to months and transformed pandemic-related challenges into business opportunities are defined in the report as breakthroughs. Their aggressive technology strategy helped them see their income grow four times faster than they were behind.

Annette Rippert, Group CEO of Accenture Strategy & Consulting, said leaders are adopting innovative technologies early and investing more often than their peers.

These leaders are needed to successfully scale the entire enterprise, not only implementing new technologies, but also new agile work styles, key changes to strengthen an innovation-driven culture, and employee skill upgrades. Focuses on important steps.

Where leaders invest in technology

The report shows how leaders have tackled technology spending.

Investment in cloud security increased by 70% 70% digging deeper into IoT 70% aimed to aggressively raise funding for training to build agile and collaborative organizations 68% hybrid Increased investment in the cloud 66% are dedicated to creating seamless interactions between humans and machines 60% Accelerating investment in robotic process automation (RPA) 59% Deep in AI and machine learning Dive 50% Core Technology and Increased Investment in Emerging Technology Adopted by Technology

Researchers at the company saw innovative technology as one of the following market segments:

Emerging technologies: blockchain, extended reality, open source, 3D printing, robotics

IT Infrastructure: DevSecOps, Serverless Computing, Cloud Native Applications, Containers, Docker and Kubernetes, Microservices Architecture, Distributed Logs / Event Hubs, React / Event Driven Architecture, FaaS

AI and automation: deep learning, machine learning

IoT: Edge / Fog Computing

Cloud: SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, hybrid cloud

Data: data lake / repository, streaming / real-time data, big data analysis

Report methodology

Make the Leap, Take the Lead, is based on 4,300 executive-level IT and executive surveys, interviews, case study surveys, and economic modeling. The survey was conducted between December 2020 and January 2021.

Companies evaluate system strengths and technology adoption, large-scale application of technology, organizational and cultural readiness for technology-enabled innovation, flip size, or transition from IT budget management to innovation-related activities. it was done.

Researchers determine which companies are leaders (top 10% of samples), leapfroggers (from 18% of samples and other sets) and lagards (bottom 25% of samples), and determine the financial performance of each group. I looked it up.

Companies vary in size from $ 500 million in revenue to over $ 25 billion in revenue.

They represent 20 industries and markets. Capital Markets; Insurance; Media and Communications; Telecommunications; High Tech; Software and Platforms; Utilities; Energy; Chemicals; Metals and Mining; Health; Public Services; US Federal Government; Retail; Consumer Goods and Services; Travel; Industrial Equipment; Life sciences; and automobiles.

They are based in 25 countries: Australia; Netherlands; Brazil; South Africa; Canada; Spain; China; Switzerland; France; United Kingdom; Germany; USA; India; Sweden; Denmark; Norway; Italy; Thailand, Singapore; Malaysia Indonesia; Japan; United Arab Emirates; and Saudi Arabia.

