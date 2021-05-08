Nintendo Switch Game Builder Garage allows you to create your own games





Nintendo has announced a major new switch game, and it’s only a month.

Game Builder Garage is a tool that allows players to learn programming and create their own little games, similar to Sony’s LittleBigPlanet and Dream across PlayStation 3 and PS4.

What makes this stand out is the visual style. The simple and clean user interface displays all the different settings as a box that needs to be connected, and a cute little character called Nodon helps to splice everything together.

Nintendo

The game also features interactive lessons for people who really don’t know where to start building their own game, from basics to more advanced mechanics. You can also test your skills with timed puzzles.

Thankfully, you can share your course online with friends and random people. In fact, it seems that you can copy someone else’s work and fine-tune it to your heart’s content. To do this, you need to register for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

It would be interesting to see if people, like Sony’s products, use tools to primarily create remakes of other games.

Nintendo

Speaking of online games, Nintendo recently released a free update for Super Mario Party. This adds online play to your favorite latest releases that ruin your friendship.

The Game Builder Garage will be released on June 11th. You can pre-order from the e-shop.

