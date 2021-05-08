Become purple or become a professional





With more models, new screen sizes, and lots of new camera tricks, upgrading or switching to the iPhone 12 is easy, especially for iPhone XS and earlier. Deciding which of the four models to buy is another story. But don’t be afraid. We are here to disassemble it all for you.

Design and color

Apple hasn’t completely reinvented the iPhone like the iPhone X, but the iPhone 12 definitely has its own style. Like the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, it features flat edges and a uniform structure. The antenna line is still a design element this year, and the camera array on the back is a bit slimmer for a more seamless flow.

Like last year, the Pro model features a stainless steel still against the aluminum on the iPhone 12 and has a frosted glass finish instead of a glossy finish. And even though it has the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 11, Apple has trimmed the iPhone 12 itself a bit. You’ll also notice that the professional screen is bigger, not much bigger than the previous generation, but the entire lineup is much thinner than the previous generation.

iPhone 11: 75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3mm iPhone 11 Pro: 71.4 x 144 x 8.1mm iPhone 11 Pro Max: 77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm

iPhone 12 mini: 64.2 x 131.5 x 7.4mm iPhone 12: 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4mm iPhone 12 Pro: 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4mm iPhone 12 Pro Maximum: 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.4mm

Overall, it has a footprint very similar to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, and the general design of the screen is the same. We’re not complaining — the iPhone 11 is one of the best phones we’ve ever seen — but we really want the iPhone 13 to have fewer notches.

In terms of color, Apple has several new options for new phones, the iPhone 12 offers a more colorful and playful array, including the new purple, and professionals get classic shades and new classy blues. Put in.

iPhone 12/12mini: Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, Purple iPhone 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max: Graphite, Silver, Gold, Pacific Blue

Apple

Our Choice: This is purely a matter of size preference. I think most people prefer the 6.1-inch model. If you want to make it bigger or smaller, you’ll be happy with the Mini and Max. We like Pro stainless steel and we really like its Pacific blue color, but the new purple color on the iPhone 12 caught our eye.

display

The biggest enhancement of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini is the display. Instead of the 720p LCD, which required a thicker bezel and looked apparently outdated compared to the iPhone 11 Pro, all models now feature Apple’s Super Retina XDR Full HD + OLED display. That means incredible contrast and the deepest possible black and brightness up to 1200 knits, which is about 50% brighter than the iPhone 11.

The only real difference between them is size. The iPhone 12 comes in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch varieties, and the iPhone 12 Pro has 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch options. I wanted to see a 120Hz ProMotion display this year, but unfortunately I’m waiting until at least 2021.

Our Choice: Again, it comes down to taste. Again, I think the 6.1-inch is basically a sweet spot.

performance

As expected, all new iPhones feature Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chip, which is significantly faster than the iPhone 11’s A13. No matter which iPhone 12 you buy, you’ll get a 5nm CPU packed with 11.8 billion transistors, a 16-core neural engine capable of handling 22 trillion operations per second, and a machine learning accelerator that’s 70 faster than the previous generation. ..

Apple doesn’t like to reveal such information, but based on the disassembly, professionals have 6GB of RAM and non-professionals have 4GB. But it doesn’t matter. All four phones have plenty of speed.

Our choice: toss a coin. All four phones are great performers and you won’t notice the difference between a mini and a max.

Front camera

The rear camera is more advanced on the iPhone 12 Pro, but the front camera is the same on all four phones. Get a 12MP TrueDepth camera with f / 2.2 aperture, Face ID and smart HDR3. Portrait mode and portrait lighting will continue to work with Night Mode and Deep Fusion, which were previously only available on the main rear lens. You will only be able to take portraits using Night Mode. Video enthusiasts also support HDR video recording using Dolby Vision up to 30fps.

Our Choice: Really, it doesn’t matter.

Rear camera

Like the iPhone 11, Apple uses the rear camera as the main difference between the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. While both phones share two of the same lens, the pro once again adds a third telephoto camera and some cool new features.

Camera 1: Ultra Wide, f / 2.4 Camera 2: Wide, f / 1.6 Camera 3 (iPhone 12 Pro): Telephoto, f / 2.0 Camera 3 (iPhone 12 Pro Max): Telephoto, f / 2.2

In addition to the additional zoom lens, the Pro model also has a LiDAR scanner. This enhances AR and improves images in portrait mode.

However, cameras are not created in the same way between Pro models. The Pro Max wide camera features a 47% larger sensor with 1.7 μm pixels, which is 87% better than the iPhone 11 Pro in the dark. By comparison, the smaller 12 Pro offers only a 27% improvement, according to Apple.

You also get a better telephoto lens at Max. The iPhone 12 Pro has the same 4x optical zoom lens (10x digital zoom) as the 11 Pro, but the 12 Pro Max boosts the zoom function by 5x for tighter crops from a distance. The previous pros were functionally identical, so it’s a strange split between the two pro models. Basically, Apple positions the larger Pro as a good photo phone, which could rank buyers who don’t want such a big phone.

Our Choice: In our tests, all four phones delivered great images, but ProMax is slightly better than the other phones. Still, I think the iPhone 12 Pro is the best bet with a telephoto lens that the iPhone 12 doesn’t have.

Battery and charging

If you wanted the battery breakthrough to be the new iPhone, you’re out of luck. Apple rates the new phone as much like last year’s model, with up to 17 hours of video playback on the 12 and 12 Pro and up to 20 hours on the Pro Max. The 12 mini will lift the back in just 15 hours of playback, probably due to its small battery. I don’t know the battery capacity until the first disassembly, but it doesn’t seem to be much larger than last year.

However, charging is very different (although it is the same for all four phones). The new phone still uses Lightning for wired charging and the Qi standard for wireless charging, but even the 5W charger doesn’t have any kind of charger in the box. However, as long as you’re using a USB-C charger of 18W or higher, you’ll get a new Lightning-USB-C cable on your iPhone 12 for fast charging.

There’s also a new charging mechanism that brings back the old MagSafe name. For $ 39, you can buy an oversized Apple Watch pack charger that magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone and charges at 15 watts. This is part of a new ecosystem of accessories, including cases and wallets, and perhaps more attachable devices.

Our Choice: In our tests, the Mini’s battery life was a bit disappointing and Max’s battery life was excellent. The 12 and 12 Pro were also great and easily lasted for a day and a few days.

storage

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini will boot with the same 64GB of storage as last year, while the iPhone 12 Pro will boost the ante with 128GB. Other options are the same as 11. It is 128GB / 256GB for iPhone 12 and 256GB / 512GB for iPhone 12 Pro.

Our Choice: No matter which phone you buy, make sure you have the space you think you need.

5G

The big upgrade for the iPhone 12 is 5G, and Apple’s phones are in line with other premium Android phones that have been offering 5G for over a year. All models support both sub 6Ghz 5G and faster millimeter-wave 5G, so you don’t have to choose the flavor you need.

That said, 5G is still in its infancy. If you have an old phone plan, you’ll need to switch to a new, perhaps more expensive plan, and it’s very unlikely that you’ll get close to the promised multi-gig speed Verizon claimed to offer during the event.

Our Choice: We don’t recommend switching plans just to get 5G, but if your plan supports it, one of these phones will offer great speed

Price and conclusion

Apple has advertised that the iPhone 12 will start at $ 6,99, the same as the iPhone 11, but that’s only part of the story. One is for the 5.4-inch model, so the equivalent iPhone 12 costs $ 100 more than the iPhone 11. The other is not the actual price.

When you buy a new iPhone 12 mini or 12, you’ll see that the retail price is actually $ 729 and $ 829, respectively. However, Verizon and AT & T customers will receive a special carrier discount of $ 30 to reduce prices. T-Mobile and SIM-free buyers will still pay higher prices. Storage upgrades are $ 50 for 128GB and $ 100 for 256GB.

However, these prices do not apply to Pro models. Like last year, the iPhone 12 is priced at $ 999 and the iPhone 12 Max is priced at $ 1,099. If you take into account the higher storage capacity, you will actually get better values. And Apple has applied it to Tiers, so they’re all $ 50 cheaper than last year: $ 1,099 / $ 1,199 for 256GB and $ 1,299 / $ 1,399 for 512GB.

Our Choice: The difference between the 128GB iPhone 12 and the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro is only $ 120 this year, but the iPhone 11 is $ 250. I think it’s worth the extra money for the additional camera features and design touch. The Max is also a great choice, but it could be a bit too big for most people, but the mini is a bit too sacrificed in the battery sector to reach such a small size. So, if you’re looking for the most phones for your money, the $ 999 iPhone 12 is your best bet. However, there is one caveat. If that new purple color plagues your dreams, you won’t regret getting an iPhone 12 instead.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos