Google on partial and total site deindexing





Google’s Mueller answered a quest from someone who lost their ranking after the site was deindexed. John Mueller has provided a list of technical issues that may cause Google to remove websites from search results.

The nice thing about this question and answer is that Mueller describes two types of deindexing: slow deindexing and fast deindexing.

SEO business hours hangouts are not the place to seek diagnostics for a particular website. Therefore, it is reasonable that Mueller did not give the person asking the question a direct answer specific to their website.

Upgraded Yoast SEO from free to premium and lost rankings

This is the question asked:

Advertising

Please continue reading below

“I own the site and the rankings were good until March 23. From Yoast SEO … I upgraded from free to premium. After that, the site was deindexed from Google and all keywords were lost. It was. “

The person asking the question noticed that in the last few days, the keyword disappeared after returning to the search results for hours.

They said they checked Robots.txt and checked the sitemap to make sure there were no manual penalties.

One of the things he didn’t mention about checking was whether the web page contained the RobotsNoindex meta tag.

Mueller claims Yoast plugin and why site wasn’t deindexed

Google’s Mueller begins his answer by speculating that deindexing isn’t related to updating the Yoast plugin from the free version to the premium version.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

I think it’s reasonable to start with the Yoast plugin and check the settings. After installing the Yoast SEO plugin, I noticed that the page somehow got a “noindex, follow” meta description.

I don’t know what caused it, but I just noticed it.

In my experience, it’s a good idea not to dismiss anything as a reason without first checking.

So I have to disagree with rejecting the Yoast SEO plugin upgrade as a cause without checking it before excluding it.

Mueller replied:

“I don’t know … it sounds a little tricky … it probably has nothing to do with updating the plugin.”

Google’s John Mueller answers questions about deindexing John Mueller discusses different ways Google removes websites from the index

Mueller then provides insights into the deindexing process, including long deindexing scenarios where parts of the site are slowly deindexed because parts of the site do not consider it relevant.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Mueller describes slow partial deindexing

Next, Mueller describes how to slowly deindex parts of your site rather than the entire site. He next describes partial deindexing.

Mueller:

“But it’s very likely to be a technical problem somewhere.

Usually … when you say that when you reduce the index of a site, you don’t need to have too many URLs to index from your website, we … the URLs that are more relevant and tend to be something for that site. Tends to hold. That’s the end … I don’t know … I like to change the index slowly for this long period of time. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

The person asking the question was not a slow or partial deindexing. His problem is deindexing the entire site.

John Mueller explains full site deindexing

The following Mueller explained why a site could be completely deindexed.

Mueller:

“That is, if you’re looking at something like the entire site disappearing from the index, it sounds like something that might be related to a technical problem … something along those lines.”

Mueller is then encouraged to visit the Webmaster Help Forum for help in diagnosing a particular problem. This isn’t suitable for Google SEO business hours hangouts, but it’s appropriate to ask on the Google forums.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Mueller suggests that it could be a technical issue, a site quality issue, a spam issue, or perhaps a hacking event.

Many types and reasons for deindexing events

If your site is deindexed, you’ll see a rogue noindex metadescription file that checks the source code of the individual pages themselves, not just the Robots.txt file, to block Google from indexing the web. It is advisable to make sure that it is not. page.

As Mueller pointed out, there are many reasons why your site may be deindexed beyond accidental robots.txt and robots meta tags. Investigate why Google may be blocking, such as hacking events or other technical issues, and do not rule out anything until you check it.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Apart from that, the information about slow partial deindexing and site-wide deindexing was good information related to how Google deindexes websites.

Quote

Watch John Mueller answer why your website is deindexed.

He answers the question about Mark 7 minutes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos