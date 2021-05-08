James Rayman, a new Commerce Commissioner, says the Grand Forks technology accelerator is the state’s “microcosm.”





Rayman visited Grand Forks this week to meet with local business leaders. After that, we stopped by Heraldville to take a tour and discuss the future.

I have a chance. Rayman said in a meeting with Herald’s editorial board that the building could see North Dakota. why? There are many wide open spaces (in the building) that can be filled with the growth of tech entrepreneurs who support the ag industry, support the energy industry, support the growth of the community and support new workforce opportunities. There is.

Now, in the third month of his leadership, Rayman envisions the Department of Commerce working with organizations such as cities, chambers of commerce and economic development companies to support companies at all stages of development. I will. He said the Commerce Department is playing a role not only in business development, but also in driving the growth of the workforce and regional development.

In my opinion, Rayman said he is in a position to represent all companies in North Dakota that want to help us.

According to Rayman, the Ministry of Commerce acts as a concierge to businesses from the start-up stage by providing access to capital through programs such as the Innovation Technology Loan Fund, formerly known as the Research ND Program. One of the beneficiaries of the program, drone software company Airtonomy, has received a $ 1 million loan from the program and is now a growing and profitable business. The company recently relocated to acquire more space on the second floor of the Herald Building.

As you can see, (Airtonomy) is growing considerably, helping businesses across the state, whether in the energy sector or agriculture, Rayman said. What you are seeing is computational science (and) high-paying work at work.

However, as companies grow beyond the seed stage, their capital needs grow. Through the Commerce Concierge model, Rayman said his department can help overcome the complexity of recently licensed state programs and invest some of the state’s legacy funds in businesses and communities. .. Its support extends to helping private equity investors in the state and across the country to introduce mature companies.

Locally, Heraldville’s city planning calls for redevelopment to include office space for tech startups and ultimately providing a mentorship program for those businesses. The city purchased a building opposite the city hall in 2019. Newspapers are currently renting space for staff in the building.

In April, the city received a $ 1.1 million grant from the US Economic Development Board to remodel the building. The cost of the project is about $ 3 million and the grant should match the same amount of local funding. The city abolished the Legacy EDA Loan Fund in March to match the grant.

The building is set up to act like a magnet for new tech companies that need help getting off the ground. The idea is to attract locals and those who want to move, to train them for a period of time, and to have access to the community’s private office space when they become independent.

Along with Airtonomy, KSI Data Sciences, a partner of tech startups Hubedge, First i and First i, has signed a lease for Heraldville. These companies represent Governor Doug Bergham, who is driving the diversification of the state economy through a main street initiative that emphasizes the workforce, smart infrastructure and vibrant communities of the 21st century. Reflecting that initiative, Rayman said the need for diversification was clear and North Dakota was too dependent on oil and soil.

Other communities are pursuing a similar entrepreneurial spirit, but Grand Forks tech accelerators differ in that business incubation and acceleration activities take place under one roof.

He said it was a kind of unique thing in that it could be stepped up as the company grew and eventually cycled out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos