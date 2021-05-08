Fortnite Meowscles was given a toon makeover and theme by Trippie Redd





Welcome to the Meowscles Clubhouse.

Meowscles is Fortnite’s latest makeover character, which makes him look like old-fashioned cartoon-skinned cat Felix.

Unveiled with a surprisingly well-animated cartoon short, the “Toon Meowscles” skin is part of the $ 1,400V Fortnite item shop bundle. In addition to toon skins, this bundle comes with built-in emotes and tuna backbring. Another bundle worth $ 1,700 V adds an animated pickaxe, loading screen, and music track. ..

Get the Toon Meuscles outfit with the built-in squash and stretch emotes before he spins out of the shop. pic.twitter.com/v9wXUe7n3f

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 7, 2021

Interestingly, the cartoon for Toon Meowscles was accompanied by its own old-fashioned sounding music track, but it was played as part of the built-in emotes, and the tracks associated with the entire character were actually It’s a completely new song. From rapper Trippie Redd called “Drop-in”. The song itself is also available as part of the second bundle as an in-game music track and is fully released on Fortnite’s official YouTube page.

On the track, you can hear Trippie Red rap about drinking slap juice “getting a purple gun”, so it’s clear that this song is specially made for Fortnite. .. This isn’t the first time this has happened, as Bruno Mars made a special dance move for the game last month. It seems that more and more real-world figures will be involved in Fortnite.

The Fortnite Twitter account also tweeted the Toon Meowscles loading screen, and some players suspect that the amount of detail might make fun of something big coming to the game, such as an old cartoon-based season. After all, we saw something strange in Fortnite.

However, this is much more likely to be just a set of costumes, as data miners have previously found a reference to the toon version of Peely and Fishstick along with the currently revealed Toon Meowscles. .. It’s unclear if these two characters’ cartoon shorts and songs can be expected, but given the treatment given to Meowscles, it seems quite likely.

