Texas Tech Professor Creates Ultra-High Speed ​​COVID-19 Sensor





Lubbock, Texas-The COVID-19 test is an integral part of determining how the virus spreads, but the nasal swab test was an unpleasant process. In response, Texas Tech University innovators have created an ultra-fast COVID-19 detection sensor.

This new sensor is a “quick and portable tool for diagnosing COVID-19 with the ability to detect the presence or absence of the virus SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples in seconds.”

The ultra-fast COVID-19 sensor is an antigen-based electrochemical device. This means that unlike antibody testing, it is possible to detect the peplomer found in SARS-CoV-2 in the early stages of infection.

The technology was subsequently patented by EviroTech. The company is currently seeking an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

The Senator was created by Dr. Gerardine Gerri Botte. DrBotte is the founder of EviroTech, a professor of chemical engineering at Texas Tech University’s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, and a Whitacre Department Chair.

On Friday, EviroTech announced that 1701 Ventures GmbH, a company in Göttingen, Germany, will invest $ 4 million in the development of the center.

With this capital, EviroTech will be able to complete the final design and start production and distribution of the center.

This is a very exciting partnership and will accelerate access to ultra-fast COVID-19 sensors around the world, Dr. Botte said.

Felix Dosman, CEO of 1701 Ventures GmbH and a member of EviroTech’s board of directors, is excited to accompany EviroTech on this amazing journey. It is a rare opportunity to help realize a product that not only invests but also has a significant positive impact on many people.

EviroTech was developed with the support of an entrepreneurship program offered by the Texas Techs Innovation Hub at Research Park. The project was initially awarded $ 13,000 by the Prototype Fund.

The company then received $ 25,000 from the President Innovation Awards and became an innovation hub tenant.

The project then participates in the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program, earning $ 50,000.

Texas Tech supports innovation and entrepreneurship in faculty, staff, students and communities, said Kimberlygram, vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship. EviroTech is a perfect example of how the West Texas innovation ecosystem has helped mitigate risk, validate technology, and ensure product and market suitability, giving you the capital you need to enter the market. Brought the ability to procure quickly. The team has accelerated growth and development over the past year, and we are very pleased to see its growth and impact over the next few years.

