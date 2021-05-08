Top 5 important questions answered





WhatsApp is giving users more time to accept the new privacy policy announced earlier this year. In any case, the messaging platform officially posted on Thursday revealed that WhatsApp users must agree to the terms of their privacy policy in order to use the messaging platform seamlessly. However, the May 15 deadline has now been abolished. With new announcements, WhatsApp users have a lot of confusion about whether they have extended their agreement to the privacy policy, what if they don’t agree to it, whatsApp will delete their account, and more.Read Also-WhatsApp Announces Special Mother’s Day Animation Stickers: How to Download and Send

Today, we’ll answer five important questions that most WhatsApp users have in mind today to resolve the confusion. please look.Also read-WhatsApp reveals what happens to your account if you do not agree to the new privacy terms

What if I don’t agree to the Privacy Policy by May 15th?Read Also-WhatsApp will break the May 15 deadline to accept the new privacy policy: important points to know

If you do not agree to the terms of our privacy policy by May 15, WhatsApp will take no immediate action. However, the company has confirmed that WhatsApp accounts that do not agree to the terms will eventually switch to restricted functionality mode. In restricted function mode, you will not be able to access the chat list. According to WhatsApp, when such an account receives a chat, it can also open and respond to the chat through notifications. This mode also allows you to answer incoming audio and video calls. However, after a few weeks, the company confirmed that it would stop receiving all calls and messages.

Will WhatsApp delete my account if the new terms are not accepted?

No, WhatsApp will not delete your account if you do not agree to our privacy policy. However, in order for the messaging platform to limit all functionality and make it as useless as possible, you must eventually agree to the terms and conditions for regaining your account.

When is the deadline for accepting the WhatsApp privacy policy?

There is no deadline for accepting the WhatsApp Privacy Policy. At least, the messaging platform hasn’t announced any of them yet. In fact, WhatsApp hasn’t even announced a specific date to switch to low-end mode.

How to accept the new WhatsApp privacy policy?

A policy popup appears on the home screen.To agree to the new privacy policy, it will be displayed on the screen when you log in to the app[同意する]Tap an option.[同意する]By tapping, you agree to the new terms and privacy policy, and WhatsApp will display this banner on your screen. This is the only way to accept the newly updated ToS and there are no other options or available at this time. If you don’t see the popup, you may have already accepted the new WhatsApp privacy policy.

What is the controversy over the new privacy policy?

WhatsApp announced a new privacy policy in January this year. Unexpectedly, the newly updated privacy policy faced a huge backlash from domestic users. This is primarily because WhatsApp first revealed the details of the users it shares with its parent company Facebook, and there are many of them. Eventually, users abandoned WhatsApp and moved to platforms such as Signal and Telegram.

