Why you shouldn’t use Google Photos on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac





Google Photos currently stores 4 trillion photos and videos for over 1 billion users. Even millions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac users prefer better search, more features, and cheaper storage (at least until June 1st) than Apple’s alternatives. But if you’re in it, Google’s latest data harvesting admission and continued blocking of major Apple privacy measures should serve as a serious warning that it’s time to switch.

Much more data after Google’s data harvesting became a hot topic, with dishonest App Tracking Transparency notifications and Signal posting brutal reminders about the invasive nature of the data we hold. Remember that it is an empire. Gold rush of digital marketing.

After a nasty delay, Google submitted the privacy labels for all major apps, including Google Photos, to the Apples App Store. And like Gmail, Chrome, and Maps, Google Photos is in stark contrast to Apple’s counterparts.

Apple Photos vs Google Photos

Apple Privacy Label / @ UKZak

As usual, the range of data that Google Photos may collect is tight. Google emphasizes that the privacy label of the app shows all the data that can be collected, but the data that is actually collected depends on the particular feature that the user decides to use. .. So, for example, if you want to share your photos and videos with others, or if you want to buy a photobook, collect contact information, such as collecting payment information and saving your purchase history. However, if you choose not to share or purchase your photos, this data will not be collected.

This is important. We’ll also explain why it looks weird, such as purchase history and payment information that the Photos app may collect. Google also points out that iCloud is the storage platform behind the Apple Photos app, while Google Photos offers storage and other features.

But again, there is a radically different approach to privacy, which ultimately results in trust. Apple’s focus on user privacy is one of its unique selling points. And because Apple is a product company, it’s reliable. If you don’t buy the device and service, it won’t make money.

Google is very different. It earns most of its money by selling access to you by displaying ads to you. And the more tuned and targeted those ads are, the more likely you are to respond and buy, and the more money Google can charge your customers to display those ads. When it comes to privacy flows, everything is now back to that simple premise. That’s why Safari blocks trackers, but Chrome is experimenting with complex and flawed FLoC solutions to maintain a targeted advertising machine.

Why you need to update your Samsung 5G phone after a serious new warning Zak Doffman

As Google explains, when you watch a video about bread making on YouTube, you may see more ads related to bread making while browsing the web. We may also use your IP address to locate you approximately and allow you to serve ads for nearby pizza delivery services when you search for pizza.

It all seems pretty harmless, but the profiles that companies like Google and Facebook can build for each of us are far more detailed. Each data point allows advertisers to identify the audience they want to reach. And we all like pizza, but we use the same data analysis to influence opinions and tune social media streams to ensure we live in our echo chambers and we A perspective that allows you to engage longer, stay online, sell more and shape us.

All apps, all platforms, and all services that promote these profiles simply exacerbate this situation. So while Google and Facebook emphasize that the strict privacy labels associated with apps improve services and user experience, they also ensure that over $ 100 billion in advertising revenue continues to flow.

Therefore, you can form a view. It’s a coincidence that Google and Facebook have a privacy label that’s too unrelated to Apple, and you can ask yourself if it’s just a result of how those apps work. Google and Facebook make money from digital advertising, while Apple makes money from selling devices and services ecosystems. Mathematics is not complicated here.

These privacy labels have a slight twist. They distinguish between data that is linked to you and data that is not linked to you. If the data isn’t linked, developers can also hone their services, manage performance, track usage characteristics, and see where apps might be used. If the data is linked, the developer can bind each of those data fields to the user and provide that profile to the user.

Apple Photos vs Google Photos

Apple Privacy Label / @ UKZak

In the Apple and Google Photos apps, the difference from such unlinked data is just as obvious. Apple could work here as well, but the only data Google doesn’t link to your ID is the diagnostics behind the app crash. Think about it, please.

Google Photos is a complex platform, and that’s why users may need to share information with Google to get the most out of its features. But keep in mind that there is a philosophy here. If you look at Google’s leading browser, Chrome, you’ll see that there’s too much data in the same pattern, all linked to IDs, and nothing unlinked. And it’s much harder to claim that Chrome is fundamentally different from Safari (and others) in terms of how the company perceives the differences between photo apps.

Chrome vs. rivals

Apple Privacy Label / @ UKZak

And that really comes down to trust. Google CEO Sundar Pichai guarantees that no information will be used in apps that store personal content such as Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and photos primarily for advertising purposes. However, even if you ignore the fact that ads / marketing are listed on the Google Photos privacy label, ads are complex and link directly to specific activities to bring hyperscale data harvesters to tremendous value. You don’t have to create a profile that allows you.

Google claims that Apple has a unique perspective with its own users and draws data from a variety of sources. However, Google pushes users to set up a Google account on their Apple devices, just like anywhere else. In short, Google has a way to store its own integrated data repository for Apple users in the same way as its own Android OS.

For Apple users using Google Photos on either device, despite all these additional features, three more, assuming the privacy label doesn’t convince them to consider switching to an alternative. There are considerations.

First, there are major differences in how Apple and Google can analyze photos to classify, map, and search. The Apples Photo App uses machine learning to organize your photos on your device. Therefore, you don’t have to share it with Apple or anyone else. That is, unlike competing cloud-based photo services, including Google, analytics are not performed on iCloud servers.

Why you should avoid the new FLoC Tracking in Google Chrome ZakDoffman

Of course, analyzing all these photos and all the metadata is more raw information to provide a very important and comprehensive algorithm. That analysis promotes targeted advertising, promotes affected clicks, builds profiles, and Google and others analyze you from millions of people and classify them with AI. So that you can guess what you can guess about your potential behavior and the potential behavior of others.

Apple warns that some services process photos in the cloud and allow access to them. However, I designed my photos to process images directly on my Mac, iPhone, and iPad. In fact, the Apple Neural Engine with A13 and A14 Bionic chips performs over 100 billion operations per photo to recognize faces and locations without leaving the device. Also, when the app requests access to a photo, you can share only the images you need, not the entire library.

The final point of another swipe on Google leads to a second important consideration for iPhone users who have Google Photos on their mobile phones. When Apple released iOS 14 last year, it gave users the option to share only selected photos and videos with the app, not the entire collection. Why does the app need access to years of memories when you only edit a few photos and videos?

Well, Google doesn’t accept this limit for iPhone users. When you install Google Photos, you’ll see a message informing you that Google Photos needs access to all your photos. It says it is for viewing, sharing, or using optional backups. But from a privacy perspective, the message is much clearer. All-or-nothing, and you shift all your data out of Apple’s privacy-dive into another place first.

New installation message

Google Photos / iOS

Always keep that philosophy of data collection and analysis in mind. This gives me a third consideration. With Google Photos, many of your images have hidden data embedded in files that show you when and where the photo was taken, the device you were using, and your camera settings. Google allows this so-called EXIF ​​data to be imported into the analytics machine.

We use EXIF ​​location data to improve the user experience in the app. A company spokeswoman said, for example, that EXIF ​​information could be used to view trips with the Memories feature or suggest photobooks for recent trips.

The final point is advertising, in case it’s not obvious. Facebook has admitted the same to me in the past. The company collects and processes EXIF ​​location data, even if you tell the phone not to share your location with Facebook, or if you go to Facebook settings and disable sharing of your location.

In return for all the free services you use, it’s very easy if you track money to resolve the business relationships you have entered into. If you aren’t paying for the product, you’re obviously the product. It’s really easy. So if Facebook seems to suggest that you may charge users for apps that are blocking tracking on Apple devices, you’re on your behalf.

As a result, Google Photos has more features than Apple’s alternatives, but make sure you understand the trade-offs. But above all, if you don’t choose an app or platform that truly prioritizes privacy, keep in mind that you can send a message to Big Tech and harvest freely without actually changing the method.

This year has proven to be a crucial year for privacy. At least we still don’t know if the data is safer or the privacy is better protected, but at least we have the information we need to make informed choices. That’s all.

