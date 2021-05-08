Tennessee Calls for Record Business Projects During Coronavirus Pandemic





In the coronavirus pandemic, Tennessee’s economic recruiters landed both the largest temporary capital investment and the largest job expansion in state history last month.

In mid-April, tech giant Oracle Corp. announced plans to relocate part of its California operations to Nashville, bringing employment of 8,500 people and an investment of $ 1.2 billion to central Tennessee. Just a week later, General Motors and LG Chem, a Korean battery maker, announced a joint venture to build a $ 2.3 billion Ultium Cells battery plant next to the GM plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Oracle’s announcement is the largest single job addition ever announced in Tennessee, and the Ultium Cells battery plant is the largest single investment announced at one time in Tennessee, while Charleston’s Wacker Chemical has the last 10 It has grown to an even larger investment of $ 2.5 billion annually.

Bobrolf, Tennessee’s Chief Economic Recruiter, said the state is seeing a surge in business prospects considering building or expanding in Volunteer State.

“Earlier this year, it seemed like the world had awakened,” said Rolf, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “Today’s robust pipeline is different from the pipeline I’ve experienced before during the four and a half years at ECD.”

Last month, the state also announced an expansion of Dayton’s Robinson textile manufacturing plant and Summerville’s Memphis contract packaging. This will add more than 350 jobs, add new equipment manufacturers and new call centers to Knoxville, and almost all. Another 500 jobs.

Rolfe told the TVA board this week that Tennessee has benefited from both recruiting businesses elsewhere and growing local businesses, especially as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Rolfe said that Tennessee’s economic recruitment will include at least 10% of all US utilities, economic development assistance, and TVA’s new and expanding projects, including support from the Tennessee Valley Authority. He said it is backed by successful partnerships, such as the credit programs it offers.

Staff Photo: Robin Rudd, Member of Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

Since the start of the current fiscal year, which began in October last year, TVA has employed more than 45,000 people in seven provinces and has attracted nearly $ 4 billion in new capital investment.

Janet Mills, Executive Vice President and Chief External Relations Officer at TVA, said:

According to Mills, TVA continues to attract business outlook despite the 2020 economic slowdown. Over the past five years, TVA has solicited $ 45.4 billion in investment and has added or maintained 341,000 jobs, which could sustain its growth pace throughout Tennessee this year. Valley, Mills said.

TVA also partners with private companies and other government agencies for further growth. TVA announced Thursday that it will partner with Kairos Power to assist in engineering and licensing support for Kairos’ plans to build a $ 100 million test reactor in Oak Ridge’s East Tennessee Technology Park over the next five years. ..

The Oak Ridge region has the potential to prove fertile land for more innovation under the Biden administration’s efforts to geographically diversify where new technologies and innovations are being developed. As part of the president’s drastic $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, the Biden White House has allocated $ 20 billion to at least 10 regional innovation hubs, “utilizing private investment to drive technological development, urban and rural economies. We are proposing to connect and create new businesses in the region. Beyond the current handful of high-growth centers. “

According to a Brookings Institution study, five metropolitan areas, Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and San Diego, accounted for more than 90% of the country’s innovation sector growth between 2005 and 2017. Only 16 counties have one-third of the country’s innovation work, and more than half are concentrated in 41 counties.

Dr. Thomas Zacharia, director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, said East Tennessee, along with TVA and the University of Tennessee, will leverage the resources of ORNL, the Department of Energy’s largest laboratory, to become a more innovative hub. He said he wanted.

“We have always been intrigued by the fact that we are a community of the largest utilities in the United States (TVA), the largest Institute of Science and Energy (ORNL) in the country, and the state’s Land-Grant University (University of Tennessee). As for the country’s innovation ecosystem, we are not on the map. “

According to Zacharia, ORNL, TVA and UT are more partnerships to develop innovation hubs and secure some of the federal funding available for new R & D activities other than the current hubs on the East and West Coasts. Is working on.

“I think we represent a really strong opportunity (for innovation hubs),” he said. “We have started the process (we are trying to include it and will soon announce TechStars accelerators for the region for future industries, creating 30 companies over the next three years. They will create 30 companies worldwide. You’ll be here from inside. Create an employment and entrepreneurial ecosystem that we can build. “

Please contact Dave Flessner ([email protected] or 423-757-6340).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos